Recipe: Estia's Little Kitchen Cinnamon Biscuits with Strawberries & Cream
Chef Colin Ambrose of Estia’s Little Kitchen invites you to try your hand at making their Cinnamon Biscuits with Strawberries and Cream! This tasty dessert is perfect after a hearty fall meal. Enjoy!
Cinnamon Biscuits with Strawberries & Cream
Set oven to preheat at 375° F
Melt 3 tablespoons butter and set aside
Place parchment paper on 1 – full or 2 – 1/2 sheet pans
In a large mixing bowl combine the following with a whisk:
3 1/2 cups a-p flour
1 1/2 cups cake flour
1/2 cup coconut sugar
3 teaspoons kosher salt
3 tablespoons baking powder
2 cups cold unsalted butter (cut to small cubes)
Sift flours then combine all with a potato masher until the butter and flour make small balls (3 min) Add 2 cups buttermilk and continue mixing by hand for first 2 minutes. Transfer mixture to a cold, flour dusted surface. Roll with a rolling pin until flat, 1 inch thick. Cut biscuits with a cylinder and move to the parchment covered sheet. Place in refrigeration for 20-30 minutes.
Using a brush, coat melted butter on the biscuits. Now dust the biscuits with cinnamon sugar. Place in hot oven for 20 min or until golden brown.
Serve with:
Strawberries
2 cups cold heavy cream
3 tablespoons cinnamon sugar
Arrange all on plate with hand whipped heavy cream & cinnamon sugar and fresh strawberries.