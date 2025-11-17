Recipe: Estia's Little Kitchen Cinnamon Biscuits with Strawberries & Cream

Estia’s Little Kitchen Cinnamon Biscuits with Strawberries and Cream

Chef Colin Ambrose of Estia’s Little Kitchen invites you to try your hand at making their Cinnamon Biscuits with Strawberries and Cream! This tasty dessert is perfect after a hearty fall meal. Enjoy!

Cinnamon Biscuits with Strawberries & Cream

Set oven to preheat at 375° F

Melt 3 tablespoons butter and set aside

Place parchment paper on 1 – full or 2 – 1/2 sheet pans

In a large mixing bowl combine the following with a whisk:

3 1/2 cups a-p flour

1 1/2 cups cake flour

1/2 cup coconut sugar

3 teaspoons kosher salt

3 tablespoons baking powder

2 cups cold unsalted butter (cut to small cubes)

Sift flours then combine all with a potato masher until the butter and flour make small balls (3 min) Add 2 cups buttermilk and continue mixing by hand for first 2 minutes. Transfer mixture to a cold, flour dusted surface. Roll with a rolling pin until flat, 1 inch thick. Cut biscuits with a cylinder and move to the parchment covered sheet. Place in refrigeration for 20-30 minutes.

Using a brush, coat melted butter on the biscuits. Now dust the biscuits with cinnamon sugar. Place in hot oven for 20 min or until golden brown.

Serve with:

Strawberries

2 cups cold heavy cream

3 tablespoons cinnamon sugar

Arrange all on plate with hand whipped heavy cream & cinnamon sugar and fresh strawberries.