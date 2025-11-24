Recipes

Recipe: Learn to Bake Lulu Kitchen & Bar Profiteroles

By
2 minute 11/24/2025
Lulu Kitchen & Bar – Profiteroles
Lulu Kitchen & Bar – Profiteroles

Bring a little bit of Lulu Kitchen & Bar to your home in the chilly months ahead and learn to make their profiteroles!

Lulu Kitchen & Bar Profiteroles

DOUGH

Ingredients

Unsalted butter: 9 tbsp
Whole milk: 1/2 cup + 1 tbsp
Water: 1/2 cup + 1 tbsp
Salt: 1/2 tsp
Granulated sugar: 2 tbsp
All-purpose flour: 1 cup
Whole eggs: 4–5

Instructions:

Combine milk, water, butter, salt, and sugar in a pot; bring to a boil.

Add flour; cook 5–10 minutes to dry dough.

Transfer to mixer; add eggs gradually until glossy and pipeable.

Pipe onto parchment.5. Bake at 375°F for 20–25 minutes.

DARK CHOCOLATE SAUCE

Ingredients

Whole milk: 3 cups
Water: 1 cup + 1 tbsp
Glucose syrup: 2 tbsp + 1 tsp
72% dark chocolate: 10.5 oz
Cocoa powder: about 1 cup + 2 tbsp

Instructions:

Bring milk, water, and glucose to a boil.

Remove from heat; add chocolate and cocoa.

Blend until smooth.

TONKA WHIPPED CREAM

Ingredients (US Measurements):

Heavy cream: 3 cups
Whole milk: 1 cup
Confectioners’ sugar: 2/3 cup
Vanilla paste: 1/2 tsp
Tonka bean: small shaving (1/8 bean)

Instructions:

Whisk all ingredients together.

To Serve

Fill profiteroles with vanilla ice cream, top with hot chocolate sauce, dulce de leche sprinkles, and tonka whipped cream.

Visit lulusagharbor.com

  • Vetted Hamptons Resources

    Hamptons Classified 

    Access our trusted network of local professionals and browse employment opportunities in the Hamptons.
    Find a Home Pro Search Jobs

  • Most Recent Articles

    • Things to do on the East End

    More local events