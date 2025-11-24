Recipe: Learn to Bake Lulu Kitchen & Bar Profiteroles

Lulu Kitchen & Bar – Profiteroles

Bring a little bit of Lulu Kitchen & Bar to your home in the chilly months ahead and learn to make their profiteroles!

DOUGH

Ingredients

Unsalted butter: 9 tbsp

Whole milk: 1/2 cup + 1 tbsp

Water: 1/2 cup + 1 tbsp

Salt: 1/2 tsp

Granulated sugar: 2 tbsp

All-purpose flour: 1 cup

Whole eggs: 4–5

Instructions:

Combine milk, water, butter, salt, and sugar in a pot; bring to a boil.

Add flour; cook 5–10 minutes to dry dough.

Transfer to mixer; add eggs gradually until glossy and pipeable.

Pipe onto parchment.5. Bake at 375°F for 20–25 minutes.

DARK CHOCOLATE SAUCE

Ingredients

Whole milk: 3 cups

Water: 1 cup + 1 tbsp

Glucose syrup: 2 tbsp + 1 tsp

72% dark chocolate: 10.5 oz

Cocoa powder: about 1 cup + 2 tbsp

Instructions:

Bring milk, water, and glucose to a boil.

Remove from heat; add chocolate and cocoa.

Blend until smooth.

TONKA WHIPPED CREAM

Ingredients (US Measurements):

Heavy cream: 3 cups

Whole milk: 1 cup

Confectioners’ sugar: 2/3 cup

Vanilla paste: 1/2 tsp

Tonka bean: small shaving (1/8 bean)

Instructions:

Whisk all ingredients together.

To Serve

Fill profiteroles with vanilla ice cream, top with hot chocolate sauce, dulce de leche sprinkles, and tonka whipped cream.

Visit lulusagharbor.com