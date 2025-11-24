Recipe: Learn to Bake Lulu Kitchen & Bar Profiteroles
Bring a little bit of Lulu Kitchen & Bar to your home in the chilly months ahead and learn to make their profiteroles!
Lulu Kitchen & Bar Profiteroles
DOUGH
Ingredients
Unsalted butter: 9 tbsp
Whole milk: 1/2 cup + 1 tbsp
Water: 1/2 cup + 1 tbsp
Salt: 1/2 tsp
Granulated sugar: 2 tbsp
All-purpose flour: 1 cup
Whole eggs: 4–5
Instructions:
Combine milk, water, butter, salt, and sugar in a pot; bring to a boil.
Add flour; cook 5–10 minutes to dry dough.
Transfer to mixer; add eggs gradually until glossy and pipeable.
Pipe onto parchment.5. Bake at 375°F for 20–25 minutes.
DARK CHOCOLATE SAUCE
Ingredients
Whole milk: 3 cups
Water: 1 cup + 1 tbsp
Glucose syrup: 2 tbsp + 1 tsp
72% dark chocolate: 10.5 oz
Cocoa powder: about 1 cup + 2 tbsp
Instructions:
Bring milk, water, and glucose to a boil.
Remove from heat; add chocolate and cocoa.
Blend until smooth.
TONKA WHIPPED CREAM
Ingredients (US Measurements):
Heavy cream: 3 cups
Whole milk: 1 cup
Confectioners’ sugar: 2/3 cup
Vanilla paste: 1/2 tsp
Tonka bean: small shaving (1/8 bean)
Instructions:
Whisk all ingredients together.
To Serve
Fill profiteroles with vanilla ice cream, top with hot chocolate sauce, dulce de leche sprinkles, and tonka whipped cream.
