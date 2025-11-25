Riverhead Gang Member Gets 30 Years for Murdering Teen

Trendell J. Walker. Photo credit: Courtesy SCPD

A reputed member of the Bloods street gang from Riverhead was sentenced on Nov. 20 to 30 years in federal prison for shooting and killing a 15-year-old boy nearly two decades ago.

Trendell Walker, who was known as “Live Wire” and “Debo,” had pleaded guilty in 2019 before U.S. District Judge Joanna Seybert at Central Islip federal court to the firearms-related drive-by murder of Alvin Brothers.

“Walker mercilessly killed Alvin Brothers in retaliation for a previous slight against his branch of the Bloods gang,” Christopher Raia, assistant director in charge of the FBI’s New York Field Office. “This horrific act demonstrates the gang’s callous attitude towards humanity and the law by deeming murder as acceptable payback.”

Authorities said the 34-year-old gunman, who was a member of the gang’s Rolling 20’s clique, shot the teen a day after a rival G-Shine set of the Bloods tried to rob and pistol-whip him during a drug deal gone bad in Bellport.

Walker was indicted on Brothers’ murder in 2017, a year after he was arrested on drug charges.