Riverhead Farm Cited for Zoning Violations to Close

Horses help children and adults at Spirit’s Promise

A long-standing line dancing venue on a Long Island Sound-side farm has ceased operating after being cited for multiple code violations by the Town of Riverhead.

Spirit’s Promise Equine Rescue, 2746 Sound Avenue, has hosted line dancing classes and barn dances for at least a decade, with the proceeds supporting an on-site animal sanctuary for retired working horses and other unwanted animals.

On Sept. 1, a public announcement posted to Facebook stated that the line dancing program was no more, “due to zoning issues with the town.” Six weeks later, the farm was listed for sale.

“That was basically what was keeping the farm alive, was the line dancing program,” said Sherry Turpin, a volunteer-turned-employee who until recently ran the program. “I’ve been dancing there for a decade and it was never an issue. But now, all of a sudden, it seems that we are not in compliance.”

The investigation into zoning violations at Spirit’s Promise, a residential property that is also zoned for agricultural use, was prompted by owners of another venue also under investigation for zoning violations, according to Riverhead Town Attorney Erik Howard, who said they questioned why the town was inconsistently applying its rules.

“This prompted me to refer Spirit’s Promise to Code for investigation,” Howard wrote in an email, adding that he does see “a path” for Spirit’s Promise to work through its zoning issues.

Instead, farm owner and rescue operator Marisa Striano, who purchased the farm in 2010, plans to relocate herself and her 17 horses, two cows, two pigs, goats, chickens and ducks upstate, according to Turpin.

“I think it is unfortunate that Spirit’s Promise is planning to relocate and that was not our intended outcome,” Howard added.

The Spirit’s Promise website states that farm tours will run through the end of 2025, and the line dancing program has already found new venues at the American Legion and Polish Hall in Riverhead. But there are some activities with the farm animals, including grief therapy sessions and a day of service for students, that will likely cease.

“This place has touched a lot of people in a lot of different ways, and I think it’s going to be a huge loss for the community,” said Turpin.