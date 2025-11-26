Sag Harbor Cinema Honors Journalist Karl Grossman
1 minute 11/26/2025
Sag Harbor hosted a fundraising event at the Sag Harbor Cinema honoring reporter and columnist Karl Grossman for his decades of work in environmental journalism. Former Assemblyman Fred Thiele Jr. led the program, celebrating Grossman’s weekly column and his long-running Enviro Video series spotlighting critical environmental issues. Group for the East End President Bob DeLuca commended Grossman’s “uncompromising dedication to public awareness” and his role as a passionate educator.