Sag Harbor Cinema Honors Journalist Karl Grossman

Kevin McAllister Kimberly Goff Alyssa Peek and Karl Grossman Fred Theile, Priscilla Star Kimberly Goff Barry Peek and Karen Blumer Kimberly Goff Cynthia Battaglia Kimberly Goff Deborah Kooperstein and Adam Grossman Kimberly Goff Elisa Rivlin and Nadler Kimberly Goff Former Mayor Paul Rikenbach Kimberly Goff Jacqui Lofaro, Dede Gotthelf Kimberly Goff James Henry, Frank Melli, and Michael Madigan Kimberly Goff Janet, Karl, Adam Grossman and Andy Gross Kimberly Goff Joe Shaw Kimberly Goff John Henry and Pamela Topham Kimberly Goff Karl Grossman Kimberly Goff Ann Welker Kimberly Goff Mary Ann Eddy Kimberly Goff Priscilla Star and Muhammah Ali Kimberly Goff The Panel Kimberly Goff Tom Oleszczuk, Heidi Rain, and Karl Grossman Kimberly Goff

Sag Harbor hosted a fundraising event at the Sag Harbor Cinema honoring reporter and columnist Karl Grossman for his decades of work in environmental journalism. Former Assemblyman Fred Thiele Jr. led the program, celebrating Grossman’s weekly column and his long-running Enviro Video series spotlighting critical environmental issues. Group for the East End President Bob DeLuca commended Grossman’s “uncompromising dedication to public awareness” and his role as a passionate educator.