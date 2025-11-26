Share The Harvest Hosts Thanksgiving Market

Share the Harvest Farm hosted its indoor Thanksgiving Market at St. Luke’s Hoie Hall in East Hampton, featuring more than 20 local artisans and food vendors. In the spirit of the season, all vendors donated 20% of their profits to support the farm’s mission to fight food insecurity on the East End.