Share The Harvest Hosts Thanksgiving Market
1 minute 11/26/2025
Aki Goldberg
Brittany Torres & Suzanne Daly
Denise Shirley & Carasteina DuBrovin
Elsia Viesta & Chai
Erika Garcia & Dimitri Daniliuk
Halsey& Brianna Seirgan of Hampton Preserves
Hope Kramer
John Mark Bagnall & Coleen Flynn
Kyle Mannix & Suzanne Whitmore
Lisa Allen, Karen Weisz & Micheal Mogeau
Lucie Rizzi
Madison Powell
Marilena Anastassiadou
Meredith Arl & Sophie Flax - Share The Harvest
Nikki Glick- Not Dog Stand
Paul Paskalides & Cindy Tanenbaum
Peter Ambrose
Silas Jones
The Powell Family
Therese Piamenta & Kathy Conway
Tom Holdsworth, Laraine Gordon & Ashley Cox
Share the Harvest Farm hosted its indoor Thanksgiving Market at St. Luke’s Hoie Hall in East Hampton, featuring more than 20 local artisans and food vendors. In the spirit of the season, all vendors donated 20% of their profits to support the farm’s mission to fight food insecurity on the East End.