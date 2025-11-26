East Hampton

Share The Harvest Hosts Thanksgiving Market

By
1 minute 11/26/2025
Aki Goldberg

Aki Goldberg

Julie Froehlich
Brittany Torres & Suzanne Daly

Brittany Torres & Suzanne Daly

Julie Froehlich
Denise Shirley & Carasteina DuBrovin

Denise Shirley & Carasteina DuBrovin

Julie Froehlich
Elsia Viesta & Chai

Elsia Viesta & Chai

Julie Froehlich
Erika Garcia & Dimitri Daniliuk

Erika Garcia & Dimitri Daniliuk

Julie Froehlich
Halsey& Brianna Seirgan of Hampton Preserves

Halsey& Brianna Seirgan of Hampton Preserves

Julie Froehlich
Hope Kramer

Hope Kramer

Julie Froehlich
John Mark Bagnall & Coleen Flynn

John Mark Bagnall & Coleen Flynn

Julie Froehlich
Kyle Mannix & Suzanne Whitmore

Kyle Mannix & Suzanne Whitmore

Julie Froehlich
Lisa Allen, Karen Weisz & Micheal Mogeau

Lisa Allen, Karen Weisz & Micheal Mogeau

Julie Froehlich
Lucie Rizzi

Lucie Rizzi

Julie Froehlich
Madison Powell

Madison Powell

Julie Froehlich
Marilena Anastassiadou

Marilena Anastassiadou

Julie Froehlich
Meredith Arl & Sophie Flax - Share The Harvest

Meredith Arl & Sophie Flax - Share The Harvest

Julie Froehlich
Nikki Glick- Not Dog Stand

Nikki Glick- Not Dog Stand

Julie Froehlich
Paul Paskalides & Cindy Tanenbaum

Paul Paskalides & Cindy Tanenbaum

Julie Froehlich
Peter Ambrose

Peter Ambrose

Julie Froehlich
Silas Jones

Silas Jones

Julie Froehlich
The Powell Family

The Powell Family

Julie Froehlich
Therese Piamenta & Kathy Conway

Therese Piamenta & Kathy Conway

Julie Froehlich
Tom Holdsworth, Laraine Gordon & Ashley Cox

Tom Holdsworth, Laraine Gordon & Ashley Cox

Julie Froehlich

Share the Harvest Farm hosted its indoor Thanksgiving Market at St. Luke’s Hoie Hall in East Hampton, featuring more than 20 local artisans and food vendors. In the spirit of the season, all vendors donated 20% of their profits to support the farm’s mission to fight food insecurity on the East End.

