Southampton Rallies for Scarlett Parry
1 minute 11/14/2025
John and Madeline Parry
John and Scarlett Parry
Southampton Fire Department with Scarlett Parry
Stella, Joel, and Ruby Fisher, Scarlett Parry
Southampton Fire Department rallied for “Shave for Scarlett,” a heartfelt event supporting six-year-old Scarlett Parry, who is bravely battling medulloblastoma, a rare brain tumor. Neighbors, friends, and first responders shaved their heads in solidarity, raising funds and awareness for Scarlett’s ongoing recovery.