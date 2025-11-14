Southampton

Southampton Rallies for Scarlett Parry

By
1 minute 11/14/2025
Southampton Fire Department  rallied for “Shave for Scarlett,” a heartfelt event supporting six-year-old Scarlett Parry, who is bravely battling medulloblastoma, a rare brain tumor. Neighbors, friends, and first responders shaved their heads in solidarity, raising funds and awareness for Scarlett’s ongoing recovery. 

