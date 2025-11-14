Southampton Rallies for Scarlett Parry

John and Madeline Parry The Parry Family John and Scarlett Parry The Parry Family Southampton Fire Department with Scarlett Parry The Parry Family Stella, Joel, and Ruby Fisher, Scarlett Parry The Parry Family

Southampton Fire Department rallied for “Shave for Scarlett,” a heartfelt event supporting six-year-old Scarlett Parry, who is bravely battling medulloblastoma, a rare brain tumor. Neighbors, friends, and first responders shaved their heads in solidarity, raising funds and awareness for Scarlett’s ongoing recovery.