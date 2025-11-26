Sticks & Stones Comics Light up Southampton

Sticks & Stones Comedy brought an all-star stand-up lineup to the Southampton Cultural Center on Saturday night. The show featured Michelle Schwartzman, Rob White, Joe Winchell, and the Sticks & Stones All-Star team. Special guest D’yan Forest, the 89-year-old Guinness World Record holding comedian fresh off her sold-out Joe’s Pub show, joined the bill, delighting audiences with her signature mix of cabaret wit and sharp humor.