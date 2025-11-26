Sticks & Stones Comics Light up Southampton
Abby Russell and her brother, David Alvarez
Michelle Schwartzman and D'yan Forest, comediens
Comedian D’yan Forest
David Alvarez and Greg Cassiano
Heidi Wilson and Adrian Drake
Jason and Nancy Gosselin
Kat O'Neill and Marc Heskell
Linda Foley, Willie Nieves and Rosella Pellegrino
Rhodi Winchell and her son MC and Comedien Joe Winchell
Tina Marie Realmuto
Sticks & Stones Comedy brought an all-star stand-up lineup to the Southampton Cultural Center on Saturday night. The show featured Michelle Schwartzman, Rob White, Joe Winchell, and the Sticks & Stones All-Star team. Special guest D’yan Forest, the 89-year-old Guinness World Record holding comedian fresh off her sold-out Joe’s Pub show, joined the bill, delighting audiences with her signature mix of cabaret wit and sharp humor.