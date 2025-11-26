Southampton

Sticks & Stones Comics Light up Southampton

By
11/26/2025
Abby Russell and her brother, David Alvarez

Kimberly Goff
Michelle Schwartzman and D'yan Forest, comediens

Kimberly Goff
Comedian D’yan Forest

Kimberly Goff
David Alvarez and Greg Cassiano

Kimberly Goff
Heidi Wilson and Adrian Drake

Kimberly Goff
Jason and Nancy Gosselin

Kimberly Goff
Kat O'Neill and Marc Heskell

Kimberly Goff
Linda Foley, Willie Nieves and Rosella Pellegrino

Kimberly Goff
Rhodi Winchell and her son MC and Comedien Joe Winchell

Kimberly Goff
Tina Marie Realmuto

Kimberly Goff

Sticks & Stones Comedy brought an all-star stand-up lineup to the Southampton Cultural Center on Saturday night. The show featured Michelle Schwartzman, Rob White, Joe Winchell, and the Sticks & Stones All-Star team. Special guest D’yan Forest, the 89-year-old Guinness World Record holding comedian fresh off her sold-out Joe’s Pub show, joined the bill, delighting audiences with her signature mix of cabaret wit and sharp humor.

