Storm Damages Route 27 Bridge, Emergency Repairs Cause Delays

Crews are rushing to fix a Route 27 bridge (Town of Southampton)

Heavy rains on Oct. 30 eroded the Shinnecock Canal Bridge supports on Sunrise Highway in Westhampton, limiting westbound traffic to one lane amid emergency road repairs expected to take about a week.

The Town of Southampton declared a state of emergency after runoff from about three inches of rain washed out the ground surrounding the bridge supports. Officials were forced to limit westbound traffic to one lane — the shoulder — until New York State Department of Transportation crews can make repairs needed to fully reopen the road.

“Drivers are encouraged to possibly stagger the timing of westbound movement or consider alternate routes/travel plans to reduce significant delays,” Southampton Town Police said in a statement.

The delays to the main road in and out of the Hamptons triggered a ripple effect of traffic across the region as drivers seek alternative routes. Officials urged drivers to use the Long Island Rail Road, South Fork Commuter Connection, or carpool to help alleviate traffic.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience and cooperation as the state works to complete these critical repairs,” said Southampton Village Mayor Bill Manger.

East Hampton Deputy Mayor Chris Minardi added: “We all know how tough the rush-hour traffic can get when the canal is backed up. This is one of those times when a little cooperation really makes a difference. If you can carpool, shift your schedule, or use public transportation, it helps keep things moving for everyone.”