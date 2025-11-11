Stylish Pets, Thoughtful Design: A Conversation with Dog & Co.

Dog & Co. in Bridgehampton is a top of the line store for pet supplies.

Founded in 2014 and proudly based in New York City and the Hamptons, Dog & Co. has redefined what it means to shop for your four-legged friend. Blending form, function, and a distinctly modern aesthetic, the specialty shop offers a curated mix of collars, leads, apparel, accessories, and treats — all sourced from independent designers who share their commitment to quality and craftsmanship. Beyond retail, Dog & Co. designs its own line of products, partnering with ethical manufacturers in the U.S. and abroad to ensure every piece is as responsibly made as it is stylish.

What truly sets Dog & Co. apart, however, is its heart. The brand is deeply involved in animal rescue and welfare, hosting adoption events and fundraisers while promoting the message of pet adoption through its platform.

Now with a bright and welcoming storefront in Bridgehampton, Dog & Co. brings its signature blend of modern design and community spirit to the East End. We caught up with the team to talk about their Hamptons debut, what inspires their collections, and how they’re continuing to champion both pets and good design.

A Chat with the Dog & Co. Team

Tell us about Dog and Co. Who are you and what do you do?

My name is Mindy Montney, and I’m the founder of Dog & Co. After working in women’s fashion for many years, I adopted an incredible dog named Cheeky and realized that it was almost impossible to find cool pet products for her. So in 2014, along with my partner (and photographer) Robert Stoetzel, we launched Dog & Co. as an e-commerce shop. We were based in NYC at the time, and along with the online business, did a few in-person pop-up shops in the city and the East End. Right from the start, the response told us that we were on to something! We went on to open our first retail store in Columbus Circle back in 2016, and have had a shop in the city ever since.

What drew you to Bridgehampton and how does your Bridgehampton store differ from other location(s)?

Our Bridgehampton shop was a happy, unplanned, COVID-era addition to our business! When our city shop was mandated closed in early 2020, we were struggling to figure out where to land, as our online shop was booming and we needed to find another space. On a fluke, we happened across our Bridgehampton shop location, and decided to go for it. We’d always loved coming out east, and the idea of leaving the city for a bit at that point was really nice! Now, looking back 5 years later, it seems like a crazy decision – but I can’t imagine life without it. We ended up re-opening our city shop later that year, and it’s still going strong – but our Bridgehampton shop remains really unique. It’s got a softer, calmer vibe, and we’re able to carry a different assortment of products than our city location (we have so many beautiful beds that would never fit in our NYC shop!). We love the customers, the small-town vibe, and the slower pace of life in Bridgehampton.

What’s been the local response from East End pet owners? Do you notice a distinct “Hamptons dog lifestyle” compared to your urban customers?

The response was immediate, and has always been so positive! The East End is such a dog-friendly and dog-loving area, and it really drew us into the community in a way that we hadn’t anticipated. Seeing our customers in the shop, then out on the beach, and again at outdoor dinners with their dogs, etc. – it’s so nice to be in a place where you get to know people outside the store as well as just when they’re shopping. The Hamptons dog lifestyle is definitely more laidback than in the city, and more outdoor focused. In the city, we sell tons of treat and puzzle toys, apparel, booties, etc., and out east, items like beds, ball flingers, and raincoats are always top sellers.

Many pet boutiques focus purely on luxury or practicality — you seem to balance both. How do you define your design philosophy?

As a multi-brand shop, we’re definitely focused on curating products that are designed with both fashion and function in mind. With pets, any item that you bring into the mix needs to have a level of durability and practicality, but we feel strongly that you shouldn’t have to sacrifice your personal design sensibility to accomplish this. Safe, quality materials and responsible production are key. And along with the mix of brands that we carry in our shops, we design and produce our own line as well – and this fashion and function mindset is the core of our line. We make easy-wearing raincoats in the Garment District, colorblock waterproof collars and leads in Pennsylvania, and canvas carrier bags with a fair-trade, family manufacturer in India – all focused on practical designs that still look like something you’d buy for yourself.

The pet market has grown tremendously over the past decade. How do you see Dog & Co.’s role evolving as more people treat pets as true family members?

After working in (human!) fashion for so many years, it’s been incredibly exciting to be on the forefront of such a huge new market segment. Once our customers realize that there are better, more well-designed pet products than what they’ve been used to seeing, there is no going back. We’re so fortunate to have a business that has continued to grow, even through COVID and the current uncertain financial and political climate. We continue to see great potential for our business – we’re constantly told by both our city and East End customers that they’ve never been anywhere like our store, and we believe it. In our view, there is room for more Dog & Co. shops and online presence in New York and beyond. And to go from man’s best friend to the most venerated member of the family – we’re just happy that everyone else is as obsessed with their dogs as we are!

Looking ahead, what’s next for Dog & Co.? Are there any new seasonal collections, pop-ups, or East End-specific plans on the horizon?

Well, in the immediate…we’re gearing up for the holidays – new merchandise, window displays, store decor, etc. – our favorite time of the year! Along with our own (busy!) shops, we usually do a few pop-ups through the holiday season, and in preparation, just launched our new season’s collection of cotton and Merino cable-knit sweaters, which we designed and produced with an incredible machine-knitter in Brooklyn. As a small business, we’re just so thankful for our amazing customers and can’t wait to see what all comes next.

Dog & Co. is located at 2491 Main St #723, Bridgehampton and can be reached at 646-450-8518 or shopdogandco.com.