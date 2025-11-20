Dan’s Papers Palm Beach

Suits for Seniors 10th Anniversary Gala

By
1 minute 11/20/2025
Brieanne Helm, Jervonte Edmonds, Amy Kemp

Brieanne Helm, Jervonte Edmonds, Amy Kemp

Tracey Benson Photography
Suzy Diaz, Erica Whitfield and Kathleen Hillman

Suzy Diaz, Erica Whitfield and Kathleen Hillman

Tracey Benson Photography
Suzanne Dansby

Suzanne Dansby

Tracey Benson Photography
Scarlett Acosta and Diane Corsi

Scarlett Acosta and Diane Corsi

Tracey Benson Photography
Ryan and Kaylin McCarthy

Ryan and Kaylin McCarthy

Tracey Benson Photography
Pilar and David Taylor

Pilar and David Taylor

Tracey Benson Photography
Melissa McKinlay and Dr. Ava Parker

Melissa McKinlay and Dr. Ava Parker

Tracey Benson Photography
Maria Marino, Eric Kelly and St. Rep Anne Gerwig

Maria Marino, Eric Kelly and St. Rep Anne Gerwig

Tracey Benson Photography
Marcia Hayden, St. Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, Frank Hayden

Marcia Hayden, St. Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, Frank Hayden

Tracey Benson Photography
Katrina Lindsey and Gary Lesser

Katrina Lindsey and Gary Lesser

Tracey Benson Photography
Jervonte "Tae" Edmonds and Jasmin Govan

Jervonte “Tae” Edmonds and Jasmin Govan

Tracey Benson Photography
Jeff and Caroline Hmara

Jeff and Caroline Hmara

Tracey Benson Photography
Gwen and Gary Richman

Gwen and Gary Richman

Tracey Benson Photography
Faye Johnson and Frank Hayden

Faye Johnson and Frank Hayden

Tracey Benson Photography
Charles Keys and Tari Boldin

Charles Keys and Tari Boldin

Tracey Benson Photography
Brian Seymour, Michele Jacobs, Gary Lesser

Brian Seymour, Michele Jacobs, Gary Lesser

Tracey Benson Photography

Suits for Seniors marked its 10th anniversary with a sold-out gala at Breakers West, where Founder and CEO Jervonte “Tae” Edmonds unveiled the organization’s official rebrand to CareerReady. The celebration brought together nearly 200 community leaders, supporters, and alumni to honor a decade of impact, including a 100% graduation rate for 3,500 students, and to introduce CareerReady’s expanded mission to prepare high school seniors for college, careers, and lifelong success.

