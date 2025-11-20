Suits for Seniors 10th Anniversary Gala
1 minute 11/20/2025
Brieanne Helm, Jervonte Edmonds, Amy Kemp
Suzy Diaz, Erica Whitfield and Kathleen Hillman
Suzanne Dansby
Scarlett Acosta and Diane Corsi
Ryan and Kaylin McCarthy
Pilar and David Taylor
Melissa McKinlay and Dr. Ava Parker
Maria Marino, Eric Kelly and St. Rep Anne Gerwig
Marcia Hayden, St. Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, Frank Hayden
Katrina Lindsey and Gary Lesser
Jervonte “Tae” Edmonds and Jasmin Govan
Jeff and Caroline Hmara
Gwen and Gary Richman
Faye Johnson and Frank Hayden
Charles Keys and Tari Boldin
Brian Seymour, Michele Jacobs, Gary Lesser
Suits for Seniors marked its 10th anniversary with a sold-out gala at Breakers West, where Founder and CEO Jervonte “Tae” Edmonds unveiled the organization’s official rebrand to CareerReady. The celebration brought together nearly 200 community leaders, supporters, and alumni to honor a decade of impact, including a 100% graduation rate for 3,500 students, and to introduce CareerReady’s expanded mission to prepare high school seniors for college, careers, and lifelong success.