Suits for Seniors 10th Anniversary Gala

Suits for Seniors marked its 10th anniversary with a sold-out gala at Breakers West, where Founder and CEO Jervonte “Tae” Edmonds unveiled the organization’s official rebrand to CareerReady. The celebration brought together nearly 200 community leaders, supporters, and alumni to honor a decade of impact, including a 100% graduation rate for 3,500 students, and to introduce CareerReady’s expanded mission to prepare high school seniors for college, careers, and lifelong success.