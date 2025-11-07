Things to Do with Your Kids on the East End This Week, November 8-13, 2025

With autumn in full swing, check out the family events on the East End this weekend.

Get out and about with your kids for all kinds of fun and enriching events, activities, art and culture in the Hamptons and North Fork this week, November 8-13, 2025.

Top Kids & Family Events to Check Out This Week

Weekend Wonder Camp: Melty Quesadillas and Scented Cloud Dough

Saturday, November 8, 9 a.m.

Don’t miss your chance to cook up delicious quesadillas and scented cloud dough at Project Most! Half-day programs are available in the morning and afternoon, and there is a full-day option. The program is appropriate for kiddos ages 5-12.

44 Meadow Way, East Hampton. 631-604-2777, projectmost.org

Adult & Child Paint Workshop with Deborah Acquino

Saturday, November 8, 10 a.m.

Enjoy hands-on art projects, collaborative activities, exploration, and more with your little artist ages five and up at the Southampton Arts Center! Tickets are $35 for each parent/child pair. Members are $30. Additional parents or children are $15.

25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org

SCC’s Family Fun Fest

Saturday, November 8, 3 p.m.

Head to this fun-tastic fundraiser at the Southampton Cultural Center for face painting, balloon artists, raffles, finger foods, magic, art, and more! Both tickets and sponsorships are available.

25 Pond Lane, Southampton. 631-287-4377, scc-arts.org

Little Farmer Class

Monday, November 10, 9:30 a.m.

Your little farmer, ages 1.5-4 years old, can enjoy planting, digging, harvesting, finding insects, making crafts, feeding animals, and more at Amber Waves Farm! Tickets are $45, and registration is required.

375 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-5664, amberwavesfarm.org

Finding Nemo! Kids Performance

Monday, November 10, 7 p.m.

Don’t miss the Bay Street Theater’s performance of this classic story about a loveable fish named Nemo! Tickets are $20.

1 Long Wharf, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, my.baystreet.org

Lullabies with Leah

Wednesday, November 12, 4 p.m.

Learn about musical expression through this bilingual program for littles ages 3 months to walking at the Children’s Museum of the East End! The program is $19 for non-members and free for members.

376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-8350, cmee.org/en

Reading to Ceili the Therapy Dog

Thursday, November 12, 5 p.m.

Your little one can read to Ceili, the golden-doodle therapy dog, at the Cutchogue-New Suffolk Library! Registration is required.

27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org

Turkey Pinecones

Thursday, November 13, 4 p.m.

Your little one in grades 3-6 can make an adorable turkey out of pinecones at the Hampton Bays Library! Registration is required.

52 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-728-6241, hamptonbayslibrary.org

Thanksgiving Bingo

Thursday, November 13, 4 p.m.

Your little turkey in grades K-3 can enjoy a holiday-themed game of Bingo at the Rogers Memorial Library! Registration is required.

91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton. 631-283-0774, rogersmemorial.librarycalendar.com

Family Fun Activities

The All-Star

Your kiddo won’t want to miss Hyperbowling, complete with lights, electronics, and sensors, as well as a kid-friendly menu at this Riverhead hotspot.

96 Main Street, Riverhead. 631-998-3565, theallstar.com

Children’s Museum of the East End

Enjoy a fun, educational experience with your littles that includes a sea-faring ship, windmill, farm stand, food truck, library, fire truck, art studio, and more. The museum is open Monday-Wednesday and Friday-Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. It’s closed on Thursdays.

376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-8350, cmee.org/en

Crazy Beans

Your kiddos will go crazy for burgers, omelets, waffles, quesadillas, French toast, and more at Crazy Beans in Greenport!

2 Front Street, Greenport. 631-333-2436, crazybeansrestaurant.com

Custer Observatory

Bring your little stargazer to the Custer Observatory, where they’ll enjoy telescopes, guided tours of the night sky, and seasonal events every Saturday night from 7 p.m. through midnight.

1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org

Greenport Carousel

Enjoy a beautiful day on the water with your kiddos on the Greenport Carousel in Mitchell Park in Greenport! While you’re there, stop for ice cream or lunch on the water. The carousel is open on weekends from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Each ride is $3.

Mitchell Park, Greenport. villageofgreenport.org/carousel-greenport-village.php

Long Island Aquarium

Bring your little guppies to the Long Island Aquarium, where they’ll see an Amazon Rainforest, amphibians, reptiles, bugs, butterflies, critters, and more! Purchase tickets in advance online.

431 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-209-9200, longislandaquarium.com

North Fork Doughnut Company

Enjoy fresh, hot doughnuts in seasonal flavors like Red Velvet and Apple Betty at the North Fork Doughnut Company.

100 Love Lane, Mattituck. 631-298-7941, nofodoco.com

Quogue Wildlife Refuge

Bring your little explorer to the Quogue Wildlife Refuge, where they can explore seven miles of walking trails open 365 days a year. There are also wildlife exhibits, live animals, a nature library, and a gift shop.

3 Old Country Road, Quogue. 631-653-4771, quoguewildliferefuge.org

Safari Adventure

Bring your active kiddos to Safari Adventure in Riverhead, where they’ll enjoy a soft playground, Inflatable Glow Dance Room, obstacle course, arcade, toddler area, calming spa, and more!

1074 Pulaski Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4386, safariadventureny.com

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at Events.DansPapers.com