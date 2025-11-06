Things to Do in the Hamptons This Week, November 7-13, 2025

Veterans’ Day festivities begin this weekend in Southampton.

Get out in the Hamptons to enjoy exciting live shows, outdoor adventures, art exhibitions, workshops and more this week and beyond, November 7-13, 2025.

HAMPTONS LIVE SHOWS

Candlelight Fridays with Jeff LeBlanc

Friday, November 7, 4 p.m.

Enjoy Candlelight Fridays in the Tasting Room at Wolffer Estates, where Jeff LeBlanc will be sharing his acoustic stylings! Seasonal pairings, new wine and cider releases, and specialty cocktails are also part of the experience. Reservations are strongly recommended.

139 Sagg Road, Sagaponack. 631-537-5106, wolffer.com

90s at 9

Friday, November 7, 9 p.m.

Rock out to your favorite ’90s hits while enjoying $20 bowling lanes and food and drink specials at The Clubhouse! You must be aged twenty-one and over to attend the party.

174 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton. 631-537-2695, clubhousehamptons.com

CC & The Boys

Friday, November 7, 10 p.m.

Get your dance on with this Pro Country/Southern Rock Party band playing all your favorite covers at The Stephen Talkhouse! Tickets are $17.25.

161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com

The Met–Live in HD–La Boheme

Saturday, November 8, 1 p.m.

Don’t miss Puccini’s renowned opera transmitted from the Met stage to Guild Hall! Tickets start at $27.

158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0608, guildhall.org

Honoring Veterans and Their Stories

Saturday, November 8, 3 p.m.

Hear the stories of veterans through three short films and a Q&A with veterans and their families at the Southampton Arts Center! Register in advance online.

25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org

In Process: Love Letters–Cage to Cunningham

Saturday, November 8, 7 p.m.

Don’t miss artists-in-residence The Site-Specific Dances as they give an in-process presentation of their dance-theater work, Love Letters–Cage to Cunningham. Enjoy a conversation with the creative team after the performance. Tickets start at $22.50.

158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0608, guildhall.org

The Bowie Station

Saturday, November 8, 8 p.m.

Enjoy all of your favorite Bowie hits with some of the East End’s most energetic musicians at The Stephen Talkhouse! Tickets are $39.

161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com

The Salsa Special

Saturday, November 8, 9 p.m.

Don’t miss salsa, bachata, reggae, meringue, cumbia, and more with DJ Chile at The Clubhouse! There is a $10 cover charge. You must be twenty-one or older to groove.

174 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton. 631-537-2695, clubhousehamptons.com

Where Worlds Meet: A Concert with Miranda Cuckson and Blair McMillen

Sunday, November 9, 3 p.m.

Enjoy this classical duo performing works by a wide range of composers, including Beethoven, Prokofiev, Eleonor Alberga, and more at The Church! Tickets are $30 and $25 for members.

48 Madison Street, Sag Harbor. 631-919-5342, thechurchsagharbor.org

Fahrenheit 451

Thursday, November 13, 7 p.m.

Don’t miss the first night of Ray Bradbury’s classic as it comes to life on stage at the Bay Street Theater! The story explores themes like censorship, free speech, and truth. Tickets start at $49.

1 Long Wharf, Sag Harbor.631-725-9500, my.baystreet.org

HAMPTONS OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Creatures of the Night Search

Saturday, November 8, 6 p.m.

Learn how to use your senses to find the creatures who prowl after dark with SOFO! Red-light flashlights will be provided. Children ages eight and up may attend with an adult. The fee is $15 for adults and $10 for kiddos, which includes entrance to the museum on a day of your choice. Members are free.

377 Bridgehampton/Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9735, sofo.org

Southampton Veterans Day Parade, Ceremonies, and Artifacts of Honor

Tuesday, November 11, 10:45 a.m.

Don’t miss the annual parade on Jobs Lane, the Ceremony in Agawam Park, and a special Artifacts of Honor display at Southampton’s Veterans’ Memorial Hall! The exhibit features personal items, literature, and memorabilia.

Jobs Lane, Southampton. southamptonchamber.com

Veteran’s Day Flag Raising at the Montauk Playhouse Community Center

Tuesday, November 11, 11 a.m.

Don’t miss this flag-raising ceremony, wreath-laying, and refreshments in honor of veterans at the Montauk Playhouse Community Center! The event will take place rain or shine.

240 Edgemere Street, Montauk. 631-668-1124, montaukplayhouse.org

ENRICHING HAMPTONS PROGRAMS

Jane Austen Country Dance for Beginners

Friday, November 7, 4:15 p.m.

Learn the basics of English country dance with Sara at the Hampton Bays Library! You must be ages 18 and up to attend, and registration is required.

52 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-728-6241, hamptonbayslibrary.org

From Harvest to Harbor with Wolffer Estate Vineyard

Friday, November 7, 7 p.m

Don’t miss a five-course tasting dinner with Le Bilboquet paired with Wolffer wines hand-selected by winemaker Roman Roth. Book your ticket in advance on Resy.

1 Long Wharf, Sag Harbor. 631-537-5106, wolffer.com

Long Island Fall Restaurant Week

Through November 9

Don’t miss the last weekend to snag delicious deals at popular local restaurants all week long, including a 3-course prix-fixe dinner for $29, $39, or $46, or a 2-course lunch for $24. Participating Hamptons restaurants include Bistro Ete, Bridgehampton Inn, Calissa, Cowfish, Daphne’s, Elaia Estiatario, Fauna, Flora, Fresno, LDV at The Maidstone, Nick & Toni’s, Page Sag Harbor, R.aire, Rumba, Shippy’s, Stone Creek Inn, The Palm, and more!

Hamptons. longislandrestaurantweek.com

Paint & Sip Workshop with Deborah Acquino

Thursday, November 13, 6 p.m.

Create your own masterpiece through an easy step-by-step process while sipping wine and enjoying new friends at the Southampton Arts Center. Tickets are $35 and $30 for members.

25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org

Learn to Dance the Hustle with Michelle Vicale

Thursday, November 13, 6 p.m.

Learn this 1970s dance craze inspired by Latin music with professional dancer and instructor Michelle Vicale at the Rogers Memorial Library! Registration and a $10 fee are required.

91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton. 631-283-0774, rogersmemorial.librarycalendar.com

HAMPTONS ART EXHIBITIONS

Docent-Led Public Tours

Saturday, November 8, 1 p.m.

Explore the art of Longhouse Reserve along with its beautiful gardens through this guided tour, which is included in the price of admission. Reserve your spot in advance online.

133 Hands Creek Road, East Hampton. 631-329-3568, longhouse.org

Art from the Heart

Through November 23

Don’t miss your chance to view and purchase works from the talented artists of the Southampton Artists Association every weekend through November 23! A reception will be held on Sunday, November 2, at noon. 50% of proceeds will go to support Heart of the Hamptons, which offers a food pantry and assistance program for local residents.

25 Pond Lane, Southampton. 631-287-4377, scc-arts.org

Nina Yankowitz: In the Out/Out the In

On view through February 22

Don’t miss the paintings, sculptures, and textiles of Nina Yankowitz at The Parrish Art Museum! An artist-led tour will be held on Friday, November 14, at 6 p.m.

279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at Events.DansPapers.com.