Things to Do on the North Fork This Week, November 7-13, 2025

East End Wine Country is the place to be for harvest season (Getty Images)

Enjoy all the North Fork has to offer with great live shows, art exhibitions, outdoor adventures and more local fun this week, November 7-13, 2025.

NORTH FORK LIVE SHOWS

Danny Palladino at Mill & Main

Friday, November 7

Enjoy the musical stylings of Danny Palladino while enjoying Friday night grilled cheese flights and wine pairings at Mill & Main!

1291 Main Road, Jamesport. 631-779-2177, mainandmillhouse.com

Fish & Sips

Friday, November 7, 7 p.m.

Enjoy light bites, sips from over twenty local wineries, craft beer, live music, and more at the Long Island Aquarium! Tickets are $95, or you can choose an overnight package.

431 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-208-9200, longislandaquarium.com

Adrenalize

Friday, November 7, 8 p.m.

Don’t miss the ultimate Def Leppard Experience as they play hits like “Photograph” and “Pour Some Sugar On Me” at The Suffolk! Tickets start at $29.

118 E. Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, thesuffolk.org

Wicked Part 1 Singalong

Saturday, November 8, 8 p.m.

Wicked fans can arrive at the Suffolk dressed in costume and enjoy a screening of Wicked Part 1, complete with lyrics, Wicked-themed cocktails, light bites, and an experience they won’t forget! Tickets are $20.

118 E. Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, thesuffolk.org

Second Hands Band

Sunday, November 9, 3 p.m.

Enjoy the soothing acoustic sounds of Second Hands Band while sipping on your favorite ales and IPAs at the Greenport Harbor Brewery.

42155 Main Road, Peconic. 631-477-1100, greenportharborbrewing.com

NORTH FORK OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

North Fork Harvest Celebration Kickoff

Friday, November 7, 6:30 p.m.

Enjoy live music, food and wine pairings, vendor tables, and exclusive passports with discounts and perks at 68 local vineyards with the North Fork Promotional Council at Raphael Vineyards! Tickets are $125.

39390 NY-25, Peconic. northforkpromotionalcouncil@gmail.com, northforkpromotionalcouncil.com

Horse & Farm Walking Tour

Sunday, November 9, 11 a.m.

Enjoy a brisk walk and learn about the rescued horses, cows, chickens, and goats at Spirit’s Promise Rescue! Tickets are $20. Be sure to dress for the weather.

2746 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. 631-875-0433, spiritspromise.com

Veterans Day Ceremony

Tuesday, November 11, 1 p.m.

Honor those who have served in the Armed Forces of the United States at Calverton National Cemetery.

Wading River. 631-727-5410, calvertonsupport.com

ENRICHING NORTH FORK PROGRAMS

Riverhead Farmer’s Market

Saturday, November 8, 10 a.m.

Enjoy handcrafted gifts, baked goods, crafts, fresh produce, and more every Saturday at Twin Forks Brewery!

807 Raynor Avenue, Riverhead. 631-209-4233, twinforkbeer.com

Food Truck Pop-Up: Lunch Lobster Roll

Saturday, November 8, 11 a.m.

Head to Bedell Cellars for live music, lobster rolls, chowder, crab cakes, and of course your favorite Bedell wines!

36225 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-7537, bedellcellars.com

Long Island Fall Restaurant Week

Through November 9

Don’t miss delicious deals at popular local restaurants all week long, including a 3-course prix-fixe dinner for $29, $39, or $46, or a 2-course lunch for $24. Participating North Fork restaurants include Bistro 72, Legends, Little Fish, On the Docks, and more!

North Fork. longislandrestaurantweek.com

Glass Painting Workshop November 2025

Sunday, November 9, 1 p.m.

Hand-paint two wine glasses in a festive fall theme with Maggie from Wine of A Kind at Pindar Vineyards! Your $40 ticket includes all materials. Wine will be available for purchase.

37645 Main Road, Peconic. 631-734-6200, pindar.net

Candlelit Group Sound Journey

Sunday, November 9, 2 p.m.

Learn how Tibetan bowls, gongs, crystal pyramids, and more can help create inner harmony at the Cutchogue-New Suffolk Library! Registration and a $15 fee are required.

27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org

Chefs Against Cancer

Tuesday, November 13, 6:30 p.m.

Enjoy cocktails, a multi-course dinner, wine pairings, and more to support Long Island Cares at The Halyard! Tickets required, space limited.

58775 Route 48, Greenport. 631-477-0666, thehalyardgreenport.com

NORTH FORK ART EXHIBITIONS

Things I Love to Paint

On view through November 30

Enjoy the landscapes, seascapes, and wildlife painted by art teacher, painter, and Cutchogue native Diane Alec Smith at the Mattituck-Laurel Library! The paintings capture her love for the beauty of the North Fork.

13900 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at Events.DansPapers.com.