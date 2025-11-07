Things to Do on the North Fork This Week, November 7-13, 2025
Enjoy all the North Fork has to offer with great live shows, art exhibitions, outdoor adventures and more local fun this week, November 7-13, 2025.
NORTH FORK LIVE SHOWS
Danny Palladino at Mill & Main
Friday, November 7
Enjoy the musical stylings of Danny Palladino while enjoying Friday night grilled cheese flights and wine pairings at Mill & Main!
1291 Main Road, Jamesport. 631-779-2177, mainandmillhouse.com
Fish & Sips
Friday, November 7, 7 p.m.
Enjoy light bites, sips from over twenty local wineries, craft beer, live music, and more at the Long Island Aquarium! Tickets are $95, or you can choose an overnight package.
431 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-208-9200, longislandaquarium.com
Adrenalize
Friday, November 7, 8 p.m.
Don’t miss the ultimate Def Leppard Experience as they play hits like “Photograph” and “Pour Some Sugar On Me” at The Suffolk! Tickets start at $29.
118 E. Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, thesuffolk.org
Wicked Part 1 Singalong
Saturday, November 8, 8 p.m.
Wicked fans can arrive at the Suffolk dressed in costume and enjoy a screening of Wicked Part 1, complete with lyrics, Wicked-themed cocktails, light bites, and an experience they won’t forget! Tickets are $20.
118 E. Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, thesuffolk.org
Second Hands Band
Sunday, November 9, 3 p.m.
Enjoy the soothing acoustic sounds of Second Hands Band while sipping on your favorite ales and IPAs at the Greenport Harbor Brewery.
42155 Main Road, Peconic. 631-477-1100, greenportharborbrewing.com
NORTH FORK OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES
North Fork Harvest Celebration Kickoff
Friday, November 7, 6:30 p.m.
Enjoy live music, food and wine pairings, vendor tables, and exclusive passports with discounts and perks at 68 local vineyards with the North Fork Promotional Council at Raphael Vineyards! Tickets are $125.
39390 NY-25, Peconic. northforkpromotionalcouncil@gmail.com, northforkpromotionalcouncil.com
Horse & Farm Walking Tour
Sunday, November 9, 11 a.m.
Enjoy a brisk walk and learn about the rescued horses, cows, chickens, and goats at Spirit’s Promise Rescue! Tickets are $20. Be sure to dress for the weather.
2746 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. 631-875-0433, spiritspromise.com
Veterans Day Ceremony
Tuesday, November 11, 1 p.m.
Honor those who have served in the Armed Forces of the United States at Calverton National Cemetery.
Wading River. 631-727-5410, calvertonsupport.com
ENRICHING NORTH FORK PROGRAMS
Riverhead Farmer’s Market
Saturday, November 8, 10 a.m.
Enjoy handcrafted gifts, baked goods, crafts, fresh produce, and more every Saturday at Twin Forks Brewery!
807 Raynor Avenue, Riverhead. 631-209-4233, twinforkbeer.com
Food Truck Pop-Up: Lunch Lobster Roll
Saturday, November 8, 11 a.m.
Head to Bedell Cellars for live music, lobster rolls, chowder, crab cakes, and of course your favorite Bedell wines!
36225 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-7537, bedellcellars.com
Long Island Fall Restaurant Week
Through November 9
Don’t miss delicious deals at popular local restaurants all week long, including a 3-course prix-fixe dinner for $29, $39, or $46, or a 2-course lunch for $24. Participating North Fork restaurants include Bistro 72, Legends, Little Fish, On the Docks, and more!
North Fork. longislandrestaurantweek.com
Glass Painting Workshop November 2025
Sunday, November 9, 1 p.m.
Hand-paint two wine glasses in a festive fall theme with Maggie from Wine of A Kind at Pindar Vineyards! Your $40 ticket includes all materials. Wine will be available for purchase.
37645 Main Road, Peconic. 631-734-6200, pindar.net
Candlelit Group Sound Journey
Sunday, November 9, 2 p.m.
Learn how Tibetan bowls, gongs, crystal pyramids, and more can help create inner harmony at the Cutchogue-New Suffolk Library! Registration and a $15 fee are required.
27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org
Chefs Against Cancer
Tuesday, November 13, 6:30 p.m.
Enjoy cocktails, a multi-course dinner, wine pairings, and more to support Long Island Cares at The Halyard! Tickets required, space limited.
58775 Route 48, Greenport. 631-477-0666, thehalyardgreenport.com
NORTH FORK ART EXHIBITIONS
Things I Love to Paint
On view through November 30
Enjoy the landscapes, seascapes, and wildlife painted by art teacher, painter, and Cutchogue native Diane Alec Smith at the Mattituck-Laurel Library! The paintings capture her love for the beauty of the North Fork.
13900 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org
