A Second Life for a Local Landmark: The Tuttle-Fordham Mill’s Journey from Ruin to Restoration

The Tuttle-Fordham Mill.

If you’ve driven along Montauk Highway in Speonk, you’ve likely seen it: a stately brick building that seems to whisper tales of a busier, more industrious time on Eastern Long Island. This is the Tuttle-Fordham Mill, a structure so important it was designated the very first Town of Southampton Historic Landmark back in 1985. For years, however, those whispers turned to worried murmurs as the mill fell into a serious state of disrepair. Today, thanks to a heroic local effort, the mill isn’t just preserved, but is thriving, standing as a beautiful symbol of how our community honors its past.

The mill’s story begins in the early 1800s with the Jagger family, who dammed the Speonk River to create a power source for a wooden sawmill. That original mill, long since gone, provided the lumber for many of our community’s earliest homes. The foundation for our hamlet was literally cut at this very site. The iconic brick building we see today was constructed in 1859 by Daniel Tuttle. On the eve of the Civil War, Tuttle operated a successful wagon-building, carriage, and wheelwright business there. In a fascinating glimpse into the multi-tasking past, his son Lewis later used the mill to craft coffins for his undertaking business. The Tuttle family’s era established the mill as a bustling, versatile hub of local commerce.

In 1895, the mill’s next chapter began when Everett O. Fordham took over the lease, eventually purchasing the property in 1911. He modernized the operation, converting it from water power to electric power. The mill’s legacy was continued by Fordham’s long-time employee, Wilbur Benjamin, who owned and operated it from 1946 until 1959. In the decades that followed, the mill saw various uses, including a stint as an antiques shop that many longtime residents will remember. But after it was finally vacated, time and the elements took a heavy toll. The foundation crumbled, and it became frighteningly clear that the historic landmark was in imminent danger of collapsing into the river it was built upon. The community watched with heavy hearts, hoping for a miracle.

That miracle arrived in March 2017. The John and Elaine Kanas Family Foundation, recognizing the mill’s irreplaceable historic value, purchased the property and embarked on a monumental restoration. Working closely with the Town’s Landmarks & Historic Districts Board, the Foundation undertook the painstaking work of shoring up the foundation, repointing the historic brick, and restoring the building’s character. The project was a labor of love and determination, taking over two years to complete. The goal was not to create a museum piece frozen in time, but to breathe new, practical life into the structure while honoring its history. Today, the beautifully restored 1859 section serves as the office for the Kanas Foundation, while the adjacent buildings house a variety of local businesses.

The successful restoration of the Tuttle-Fordham Mill is a victory for everyone who values the unique history and character of our area. It proves that with vision and commitment, our most cherished historic places can be saved and given a purposeful new life. For their extraordinary efforts, the John and Elaine Kanas Family Foundation was deservedly awarded the Westhampton Beach Historical Society’s first Historic Preservation Award in 2018.

The next time you drive by, take a moment to appreciate this landmark. It’s more than a beautiful old building; it’s a testament to the lumber that built our community, the craftsmen who shaped it, and the dedicated people who refused to let its story end.

To learn more about the history of the Remsenburg-Speonk area and see more historic images, visit the Greater Westhampton Historical Museum.