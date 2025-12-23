Bridgehampton Museum Showcases Debbie Ma
1 minute 12/23/2025
Amy & John Wickersham
Art by Debbie Ma
Work by Debbie Ma
Art by Debbie Ma
Arthur & Eliza Wagner
Art by Debbie Ma
Blair & Lou Rosenfeld
Bob Adams & Walter Gezari
Eva Faye, John Wickersham & Abby Terkuhle
Judith Henrique- Adams & Cynthia Bow
Kyle Wagner & Coraleigh Evarts
Magaret Hayes & Ron Attinello
Melissa Hamel
Roisin Bateman, Carla Josephson & Hilary Helfant
Win Evartz
The Bridgehampton Museum opened The Language of Surface: Paintings by Debbie Ma with a public reception. the historic Nathaniel Rogers House, presented the artist’s richly textural approach to contemporary abstraction. The exhibition invited viewers to explore Ma’s distinctive visual vocabulary constructed from geometric, letter-like forms and subtle shifts in color that evoke both structure and movement. The show will be on view at the museum until December 30th