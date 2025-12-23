Event & Party Photos

Bridgehampton Museum Showcases Debbie Ma

12/23/2025
Amy & John Wickersham

Amy & John Wickersham

Julie Froehlich
Art by Debbie Ma

Art by Debbie Ma

Julie Froehlich
Work by Debbie Ma

Work by Debbie Ma

Julie Froehlich
Art by Debbie Ma

Art by Debbie Ma

Julie Froehlich
Arthur & Eliza Wagner

Arthur & Eliza Wagner

Julie Froehlich
Art by Debbie Ma

Art by Debbie Ma

Julie Froehlich
Blair & Lou Rosenfeld

Blair & Lou Rosenfeld

Julie Froehlich
Bob Adams & Walter Gezari

Bob Adams & Walter Gezari

Julie Froehlich
Eva Faye, John Wickersham & Abby Terkuhle

Eva Faye, John Wickersham & Abby Terkuhle

Julie Froehlich
Judith Henrique- Adams & Cynthia Bow

Judith Henrique- Adams & Cynthia Bow

Julie Froehlich
Kyle Wagner & Coraleigh Evarts

Kyle Wagner & Coraleigh Evarts

Julie Froehlich
Magaret Hayes & Ron Attinello

Magaret Hayes & Ron Attinello

Julie Froehlich
Melissa Hamel

Melissa Hamel

Julie Froehlich
Roisin Bateman, Carla Josephson & Hilary Helfant

Roisin Bateman, Carla Josephson & Hilary Helfant

Julie Froehlich
Win Evartz

Win Evartz

Julie Froehlich

The Bridgehampton Museum opened The Language of Surface: Paintings by Debbie Ma with a public reception. the historic Nathaniel Rogers House, presented the artist’s richly textural approach to contemporary abstraction. The exhibition invited viewers to explore Ma’s distinctive visual vocabulary constructed from geometric, letter-like forms and subtle shifts in color that evoke both structure and movement. The show will be on view at the museum until December 30th

