Cat Bachman Finds Stargazing Fish in Southampton

January 2, 2026 Dan’s Papers cover art (detail) by Cat Bachman

This week, popular Dan’s Papers cover artist and Southampton resident Cat Bachman returns to tickle our imaginations and sense of wonder with a new scene and story to tell.

A Conversation with Cat Bachman

Tell me about this cover painting and what inspired it.

My inspiration for the cover image, “Stargazing,” came at midnight on Little Plains Beach in Southampton. High on the dunes and under a canopy of twinkling stars, I stumbled upon a family of fish. I watched as they took turns looking through an old maritime telescope, their faces filled with big-eyed wonder. Novice astronomers I figured. Behind a cluster of tall grass, I painted them unnoticed, as the universe danced above us.

I don’t think I’ve seen these fish before. Do you find yourself coming back to the same characters often, or do you like painting new ones?

I had done a painting titled, “Moon Fish” which celebrated bonfire nights on the beach. The stargazing fish are similar in shape, but set on the dunes. Both sold. They were my daughter Kristin’s favorite, so I will paint another version for her. Some characters have recurring roles, while others, like these, are brand new.

Can you remind us of your process and technique?

It all starts with inspiration, a sudden fire that erupts inside. Imagination takes over, allowing me to observe, then modify the idea. It is easy to do simply by asking, “What if?” What if a fish opened a barber shop? And what if he was a mullet fish? Seems fitting. What if a frog was looking to earn extra cash on weekends? Walking bugs as a side gig feels so right. The technical part follows. That is where the hard work begins. Many hours of disciplined drawing, acrylic paint layering, and patience go into each piece.

I know this and other pieces are available as prints. Do you sell the originals, and are there pieces you don’t sell as prints?

I sell at local shows and to private collectors. I do occasionally post an original painting on my website. The online prints are signed giclées. They are an affordable way to acquire my artwork, as well as a way to own an image once the original has sold. Once in a while, a piece will not be offered as a print.

Do you have any new projects or shows underway?

I am working on a series of urban frogs right now: un-frog-gettable city dwellers with big personalities! Many of them frequent the Hamptons in the summertime.

Several of my pieces will be at the Winter Art Exhibit in Southampton. Hosted by the Southampton Artists Association, it runs from February 26–March 8 at the Cultural Center on Pond Lane. This is an extraordinary group of local artists and photographers. I encourage every art-lover and collector to visit their website, southamptonartists.org, mark your calendar, and come enjoy the shows throughout the year.

Do you have any resolutions, artistically or personally for the new year?

Artistically, I resolve to wake up early every day and paint. Personally, I resolve to spend more time hunting gull feathers on the beach with Mabel. She’s our 11th rescue, our first English Springer Spaniel, and an absolute delight! My husband and I adopted Mabel from ARF in late August. It has been incredibly rewarding watching her transformation, gaining confidence day by day. She even has a little sense of humor now. A shout out to the Animal Rescue Fund in East Hampton!

Please tell us where people can find your work online or in-person.

In-person, you can find my work at the SAA Cultural Center art shows in Southampton, as well as the Artist Alliance of East Hampton shows at Ashawagh Hall in Springs.

Visit my website, catbachman.com and follow me on Instagram @catbachman.

Do you have anything to add?

I do. First, thank you and everyone at Dan’s for the joy you’ve given me being a Dan’s Papers cover artist. I leave you and everyone on the East End with heartfelt wishes for a magical New Year along with a favorite quote of mine:

“I like nonsense. It wakes up the brain cells. Fantasy is a necessary ingredient in living. It’s a way of looking at life through the wrong end of a telescope. Which is what I do. And that enables you to laugh at life’s realities.” ~ Dr Seuss