Lady in Red Gala Celebrates 32 Years
1 minute 03/12/2026
Lois Pope with The Temptations
Joseph and Max McNamara
Margie Janiszewski, Rob Zaeake, Nancy Pontius
Cathy Duffin, Caroline Harless
Adolfo Zaralegui, Marietta McNulty and James Borynack
David McClymont and Maria Uribe
Max Von Anhalt and Sunny Sessa
Simone and Dr. Peter Bonutti
Walter and Mary Ann Schwenk
Holly and David Dreman
Ambassador Leandro and Denise Rizzuto
Christine Lynn with Temptation singer
Frank Orenstein and Gail Worth
George Elmore, Marti LaTour
Ronit Josephson, Issac Levy, Ari Rifkin
Mike and Diana Retzer
Suzi Goldsmith and Lois Pope
Community and civic leaders gathered at The Breakers Palm Beach for the 32nd Annual Lady in Red Gala hosted by LIFE. The sold-out themed masquerade event featured performances by The Temptations and comedian Rita Rudner and raised more than $1 million for LIFE’s charity partners. The gala was chaired by Lois Pope alongside Suzi Goldsmith. Honorary Chair Ari Rifkin and co-chairs Marti LaTour, Mike and Diana Retzer, and Gail Worth and Frank Orenstein. The evening supported veterans’ service dogs, children’s nutrition and vision care, and veterinary services for families in need.