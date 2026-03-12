Lady in Red Gala Celebrates 32 Years

Lois Pope with The Temptations Capehart Joseph and Max McNamara Capehart Margie Janiszewski, Rob Zaeake, Nancy Pontius Capehart Cathy Duffin, Caroline Harless Capehart Adolfo Zaralegui, Marietta McNulty and James Borynack Capehart David McClymont and Maria Uribe Capehart Max Von Anhalt and Sunny Sessa Capehart Simone and Dr. Peter Bonutti Capehart Walter and Mary Ann Schwenk Capehart Holly and David Dreman Capehart Ambassador Leandro and Denise Rizzuto Capehart Christine Lynn with Temptation singer Capehart Frank Orenstein and Gail Worth Capehart George Elmore, Marti LaTour Capehart Ronit Josephson, Issac Levy, Ari Rifkin Capehart Mike and Diana Retzer Capehart Suzi Goldsmith and Lois Pope Capehart

Community and civic leaders gathered at The Breakers Palm Beach for the 32nd Annual Lady in Red Gala hosted by LIFE. The sold-out themed masquerade event featured performances by The Temptations and comedian Rita Rudner and raised more than $1 million for LIFE’s charity partners. The gala was chaired by Lois Pope alongside Suzi Goldsmith. Honorary Chair Ari Rifkin and co-chairs Marti LaTour, Mike and Diana Retzer, and Gail Worth and Frank Orenstein. The evening supported veterans’ service dogs, children’s nutrition and vision care, and veterinary services for families in need.