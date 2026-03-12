Dan’s Papers Palm Beach

Lady in Red Gala Celebrates 32 Years

By
1 minute 03/12/2026
Lois Pope with The Temptations

Joseph and Max McNamara

Margie Janiszewski, Rob Zaeake, Nancy Pontius

Cathy Duffin, Caroline Harless

Adolfo Zaralegui, Marietta McNulty and James Borynack

David McClymont and Maria Uribe

Max Von Anhalt and Sunny Sessa

Simone and Dr. Peter Bonutti

Walter and Mary Ann Schwenk

Holly and David Dreman

Ambassador Leandro and Denise Rizzuto

Christine Lynn with Temptation singer

Frank Orenstein and Gail Worth

George Elmore, Marti LaTour

Ronit Josephson, Issac Levy, Ari Rifkin

Mike and Diana Retzer

Suzi Goldsmith and Lois Pope

Community and civic leaders gathered at The Breakers Palm Beach for the 32nd Annual Lady in Red Gala hosted by LIFE. The sold-out themed masquerade event featured performances by The Temptations and comedian Rita Rudner and raised more than $1 million for LIFE’s charity partners. The gala was chaired by Lois Pope alongside Suzi Goldsmith. Honorary Chair Ari Rifkin and co-chairs Marti LaTour, Mike and Diana Retzer, and Gail Worth and Frank Orenstein. The evening supported veterans’ service dogs, children’s nutrition and vision care, and veterinary services for families in need.

