Citizens 4 Humanity Seeks Donations Ahead of Dec. 31 Deadline

Turkey meals distributed by Citizens 4 Humanity.

Citizens 4 Humanity, a nonprofit serving the East End since 2012, delivered 267 prepared Thanksgiving meals this year to families in need, homebound seniors, individuals in crisis and veterans – and seeks to provide help to 25 more families before Dec. 31, the organization said.

The meals were made possible through community donations, volunteers and contributions from local farms and stores, according to the nonprofit.

“Because of your kindness, Citizens 4 Humanity served 267 prepared Thanksgiving meals to families in need, homebound seniors, individuals in crisis, and veterans across the East End. Each meal delivered comfort, dignity, and the powerful reminder that someone cares,” members from the organization said. “Every gift — large or small — helped make this possible. We extend a heartfelt thank you to our dozens of volunteers, as well as the local farms and stores who so generously donate food and supplies. This work truly takes a community, and we are deeply grateful for each of you. Before Dec. 31, our goal is to deliver prepared meals and pantry staples to 25 additional families. Your continued support directly determines how many meals we can provide.”

Citizens 4 Humanity said all donations are tax-deductible and directly support its food security and educational initiatives.

Looking ahead to 2026, the organization plans to expand holiday and year-round meal deliveries, with a focus on single-mother households, homebound seniors and veterans. It also intends to launch “Vital Eats,” a healthy meal delivery program for people who are sick or medically vulnerable, contingent on the purchase of a refrigerated delivery truck. Another goal includes securing a storehouse for in-kind donations such as clothing, furniture, children’s items and household essentials.

The nonprofit also marked 2025 as a milestone year with progress on the Barrila Hospitality Academy, an education and training initiative based at a newly acquired property in Umbria, Italy. Citizens 4 Humanity reported raising $242,500 toward its $270,000 Phase One goal to secure the site.

For more info visit c4hn.betterworld.org