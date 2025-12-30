Dan Rattiner Talks with Jay Schneiderman, East End Politician

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well-known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

Meet Jay Schneiderman

Episode 254: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Jay Schneiderman, an East End politician who, to this day, remains the only person to have held the position of Town Supervisor in both Southampton and East Hampton. Schneiderman’s tenure was known for innovation, strong leadership, and an ability to seek positive community outcomes.

LISTEN TO THE PODCAST HERE

Tune in to the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast