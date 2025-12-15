Duck Creek Sets Winter Music Series at Sagaponack Farm Distillery

Emmanuel Michael of the Emmanuel Michael Trio.

The Arts Center at Duck Creek will present a winter mini music series off-site at Sagaponack Farm Distillery, with Sunday afternoon concerts scheduled for Dec. 21, Jan. 4 and Jan. 25. Tickets are $20 per show or $50 for a three-concert bundle. All proceeds will support Duck Creek’s free summer programming.

The series opens Dec. 21 with the Peter Watrous Quartet, featuring guitarist and Duck Creek music curator Peter Watrous, saxophonist Chaz Martineau, bassist Charlie Lincoln and drummer Willis Edmundson. The Emmanuel Michael Trio will perform Jan. 4, followed by tenor saxophonist Julieta Eugenio on Jan. 25.

Concerts will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. in the distillery’s Tasting Room at 369 Sagg Road in Sagaponack. Since 2018, Duck Creek has presented 59 exhibitions, 57 concerts and 59 community events, all free to the public.

Visit duckcreekarts.org for more info.