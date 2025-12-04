Fall of Freedom Draws East End Artists to Sag Harbor

Fall of Freedom event brought the East End community together at the Sag Harbor Masonic Temple for an evening of music, spoken word, readings, and visual art. Organized by Lindsay Morris and Christine Sciulli, the program featured local creative voices, including Loudon Wainwright III and Inda Eaton.