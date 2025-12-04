Sag Harbor

Fall of Freedom Draws East End Artists to Sag Harbor

By
1 minute 12/04/2025
Chris King, Rob King, Inda Eaton, Liz Joyce

Chris King, Rob King, Inda Eaton, Liz Joyce

Lisa Tamburini
Christine Sciulli and Lindsay Morris

Christine Sciulli and Lindsay Morris

Lisa Tamburini
Conrad Jordan

Conrad Jordan

Lisa Tamburini
Emily Weitz and Barbara Dayton

Emily Weitz and Barbara Dayton

Lisa Tamburini
Erica-Lynn Huberty and Adelaide Mestre

Erica-Lynn Huberty and Adelaide Mestre

Lisa Tamburini
Judy D'Mello

Judy D'Mello

Lisa Tamburini
Kate Meuth

Kate Meuth

Lisa Tamburini
Kathy Engel

Kathy Engel

Lisa Tamburini
Kathy Jones, Isabel Sepulveda-Scanlon, Andrea Cote, Lindsay Morris

Kathy Jones, Isabel Sepulveda-Scanlon, Andrea Cote, Lindsay Morris

Lisa Tamburini
Ken Dorph

Ken Dorph

Lisa Tamburini
Liz Joyce

Liz Joyce

Lisa Tamburini
Loudon Wainwright III

Loudon Wainwright III

Lisa Tamburini

Fall of Freedom event brought the East End community together at the Sag Harbor Masonic Temple for an evening of music, spoken word, readings, and visual art. Organized by Lindsay Morris and Christine Sciulli, the program featured local creative voices, including Loudon Wainwright III and Inda Eaton.

