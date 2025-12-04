Fall of Freedom Draws East End Artists to Sag Harbor
Chris King, Rob King, Inda Eaton, Liz Joyce
Christine Sciulli and Lindsay Morris
Conrad Jordan
Emily Weitz and Barbara Dayton
Erica-Lynn Huberty and Adelaide Mestre
Judy D'Mello
Kate Meuth
Kathy Engel
Kathy Jones, Isabel Sepulveda-Scanlon, Andrea Cote, Lindsay Morris
Ken Dorph
Liz Joyce
Loudon Wainwright III
Fall of Freedom event brought the East End community together at the Sag Harbor Masonic Temple for an evening of music, spoken word, readings, and visual art. Organized by Lindsay Morris and Christine Sciulli, the program featured local creative voices, including Loudon Wainwright III and Inda Eaton.