Grace W. Zukas of Southold, 106, Remembered for Community Involvement

Grace W. Zukas, lifelong Southold resident, died on Nov. 19. She was 106.

Grace was born on Sept. 21, 1919 in Greenport to Elsie (née Adams) and Joseph Walters. She was one of six children. She graduated from Southold High School.

She married the late William Zukas on Nov. 17, 1940, and together they made their home in Southold and had one daughter. She worked as a bookkeeper for the Long Island Traveler Watchman for 15 years and then worked as a bookkeeper for Agway (now Chicks Agway) in Southold for over 60 years.

She was a member of Saint Patrick’s R.C. Church, the Rosary Society, the Sunshine Society, the Southold Historical Society and the Southold-Peconic Senior Citizens Club. She was very active in church functions, and society, that she belonged to. She was always willing to help anyone. Most of all, she loved her family and spending time with them.

Predeceased by her husband William in July of 1994; and her siblings Joseph Walters, George Walters, Louis Walters, John Walters and Harold Walters; Grace is survived by her daughter MaryAnne Soto (Ralph) of Southold; granddaughters Jenna Leigh Kelly (James) and Brittany Nicole Klotz (Stephen); great-grandchildren Jace Declan Kelly, Ava Grace Klotz and Zoe Anne Klotz; and several nieces and nephews.

The family received friends on Nov. 24 at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. The Liturgy of Christian Burial was celebrated the following day at Saint Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold, officiated by Father Abraham Thannickal. Interment followed at Saint Patrick’s R.C. Cemetery in Southold.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Autism Speaks would be appreciated. Donation forms are available at the funeral home.