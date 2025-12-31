Greenport Village Eyes Videoconferencing Meetings

The Village of Greenport is the only incorporated village on the North Fork. (Getty Images)

Village of Greenport lawmakers are debating a proposal that would allow members of the village board of trustees to videoconference into meetings.

The board discussed the proposal at its Dec. 23 meeting, when it was noted that the change in law would also allow members of the public to ask questions of the board via videoconferencing.

“This was something that was allowed during COVID,” Greenport Mayor Kevin Stuessi said. “I think this might be of great benefit to the board on the rare occasion where it might be necessary.”

A member of a public body “may participate via videoconferencing from a private/un-noticed location if certain criteria are met and they are experiencing an extraordinary circumstance” under New York State law, according to the Committee on Open Government.

Board members suggested that they may need to enact time limits on public comments to manage the added input from people videoconferencing into village board meetings.

The Greenport village board voted to schedule a public hearing to be held at its next meeting at 6 p.m. on Jan. 22 at the Third Street Fire Station in Greenport.

At that meeting, the board will also hold a public hearing on a proposal to amend the terms of office for alternate members serving on the village Board of Appeals and the Planning Board.