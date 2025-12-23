Hamptons Pride Marks World AIDS Day

Hamptons Pride brought the community together at LTV Studios in Wainscot for its second annual World AIDS Day Observance. The event featured a screening of the Oscar-winning film Philadelphia and a display of 40 Quilts from the National AIDS Memorial. The public quilt viewing honored lives lost to the AIDS pandemic and underscored the importance of remembrance, awareness, and continued support for East End residents and families impacted by HIV/AIDS.