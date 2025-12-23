Hamptons Pride Marks World AIDS Day
1 minute 12/23/2025
Bob Moehl and Michael Casper
Chris and Rob King
David Gribin and Ellen DioGuardi
Debbie Levinson and Susan Rossi
Inda Eaton performing, Philadelphia
Jeff Marshall and Inda Eaton
John Gicking, Fred Doss, Andy Peters
Jonathan McCann and Anthony Coron
Kevin Bell and Joe Schmaderer
Michele Minkoff, Michael Cesario, Robin Minkoff, Chris Deveau
Sean Spence and John Capone
Susan Retzky and Susan Green
Tom House, Founder and President Hamptons Pride
Town Supervisor Kathee Burke-Gonzalez and Tom House
Will Royster, Ken Quay, Dinny Weber
Hamptons Pride brought the community together at LTV Studios in Wainscot for its second annual World AIDS Day Observance. The event featured a screening of the Oscar-winning film Philadelphia and a display of 40 Quilts from the National AIDS Memorial. The public quilt viewing honored lives lost to the AIDS pandemic and underscored the importance of remembrance, awareness, and continued support for East End residents and families impacted by HIV/AIDS.