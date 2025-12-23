East Hampton

Hamptons Pride Marks World AIDS Day

Bob Moehl and Michael Casper

Lisa Tamburini
Chris and Rob King

Lisa Tamburini
David Gribin and Ellen DioGuardi

Lisa Tamburini
Debbie Levinson and Susan Rossi

Lisa Tamburini
Inda Eaton performing, Philadelphia

Lisa Tamburini
Jeff Marshall and Inda Eaton

John Gicking, Fred Doss, Andy Peters

Lisa Tamburini
Jonathan McCann and Anthony Coron

Lisa Tamburini
Kevin Bell and Joe Schmaderer

Lisa Tamburini
Michele Minkoff, Michael Cesario, Robin Minkoff, Chris Deveau

Lisa Tamburini
Sean Spence and John Capone

Lisa Tamburini
Susan Retzky and Susan Green

Lisa Tamburini
Tom House, Founder and President Hamptons Pride

Lisa Tamburini
Town Supervisor Kathee Burke-Gonzalez and Tom House

Lisa Tamburini
Will Royster, Ken Quay, Dinny Weber

Lisa Tamburini

Hamptons Pride brought the community together at LTV Studios in Wainscot for its second annual World AIDS Day Observance. The event featured a screening of the Oscar-winning film Philadelphia and a display of 40 Quilts from the National AIDS Memorial. The public quilt viewing honored lives lost to the AIDS pandemic and underscored the importance of remembrance, awareness, and continued support for East End residents and families impacted by HIV/AIDS.

