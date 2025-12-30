Community Rallies to Help Wading River Family Recover from Fire

Wading River firefighters respond to the Dec. 2 fire. (WRFD)

A Wading River family that suffered a house fire shortly before Christmas is getting assistance from local residents who are opening their hearts and wallets to help the family get back on their feet.

Organizers’ crowdsourcing fundraising efforts raised more than $12,000 on GoFundMe for local schoolteacher Cindy McCory, her 13-year-old son Jayson and her partner Donald, who lost everything in the fire on Dec. 20. Although everyone escaped the home without injury, the family pet was not so lucky.

“Their lives were turned upside down last night when a devastating house fire destroyed everything they owned, just days before Christmas,” her brother Steven McCory wrote in the GoFundMe appeal for donations. “The tragedy was compounded by the loss of their beloved pet rabbit, Daisey, who didn’t make it out despite Cindy’s desperate, selfless attempt to save her.”

Donations are going directly to helping the family, who did not have renters insurance, secure a new residence, vehicle, and continue with the recovery efforts.

The overnight fire at the single-family home was fed by strong winds that caused flames to spread to two vehicles parked next to the structure. Wading River Fire Department firefighters had assistance from four surrounding departments in extinguishing the blaze.