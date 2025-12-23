Hochul Continues to Veto Montaukett Recognition Bill

Montaukett Indian Nation Chief Robert Pharaoh. Independent/Justin Meinken

Gov. Kathy Hochul penned the seventh veto of New York State legislation that would have restored state recognition for the Montaukett Nation more than a century after the tribe was stripped of its status.

Both the governor, who suggested her hands were tied, and Montaukett leaders, who expressed frustration with additional delays, stated that they intend to continue working out issues that Hochul raised. Hochul has vetoed the bill four times and her predecessor Gov. Andrew Cuomo vetoed it three times.

“On numerous occasions, we have been told the governor wanted to sign the bill,” the tribe said in a statement. “But, just before our bill was delivered to the governor’s office it seems her team claimed they could not find any of our submitted information from 2018 to 2025. Upon hearing this, it is hard to explain how disrespected our nation felt at that moment.”

The Montauketts would be the third Native American tribe on Long Island to win state recognition and the first to do so in more than two centuries, joining the Shinnecock Nation in Southampton and Unkechaug Nation in Mastic.

The Montauketts have been fighting for acknowledgement since the tribe lost a Suffolk County court ruling in which a judge stripped them of their land and erroneously declared the tribe extinct in a controversial 1910 ruling.

“I take seriously the responsibility of determining whether to recognize a Native American tribe, which would be a sovereign nation,” Hochul wrote in her veto message. “However, at this time, there are still outstanding questions and issues concerning the Montaukett’s eligibility for recognition, according to traditional criteria. While I am therefore not able to approve this bill, I pledge to continue to work with the Montaukett regarding this issue.”