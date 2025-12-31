Life's WORC Celebrates 54 Years
1 minute 12/31/2025
Victoria Schneps, Ed O'Donnell, Bruce Blakeman, Dawn Del Mastro-Chruma
Tina Moreno, honoree Anthony Barker, Michelle Mace & John Pfeifer
Panic performed at the Gala (Jerry Guarino, Rob Curry, Mark Gorman, Melissa Lotardo & Gary Factora)
Melissa Rabinovich was honored with the Community Service Award, Life_s WORC, Founder Vicki Schneps, Life_s WORC Board Chairperson Dawn Del Mastro-Chruma & John Pfeifer, Life_s WORC CEO
Life's WORC, Founder Vicki Schneps
Life's WORC Founder Vicki Schneps presented the Lara Rebecca Schneps Award in honor of her late daughter to Anthony Barker
John Pfeifer, Life's WORC CEO with Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman
Joan MacNaughton & Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman
Jason Lipiec, Bruce Blakeman, Elizabeth Custodio
Honoring Frederick Johs, Esq., of Lewis Johs Avallone Aviles, LLP, for his remarkable contributions to the Life’s WORC community
Honoree Melissa Rabinovich, Director of Programming for New York 1 News
Frederick Johs, John Pfeifer & Board Member Peter J. Klein who presented a $25,000 contribution from the Claire J. Friedlander Family Foundation in honor of Frederick Johs
Elizabeth Custodio
Chris Chruma with his wife Life's WORC Board Chairperson Dawn Del Mastro-Chruma
Bruce Blakeman, Lois Christie
Michelle McAteer, Bruce Blakeman, Kevin O’Connor
Bruce Blakeman, James Metzger
Bruce Blakeman, Dan Shaunessy of Wilmington Trust
Bruce Blakeman, Blake Sohmer
Brett Blomquist, Megan Brucato & Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman
Brett Blomquist & Megan Brucato from the Life's WORC Westbury group home
Ali Pfeiffer, Christine Pfieffer & John Pfeifer & Life's WORC CEO
Life's WORC Staff
Life’s WORC, serving people in the autism spectrum and developmental disabilities in group homes and day programs celebrated with a fundraiser at the Garden City Hotel. The evening honored Frederick C. Johs esq, New York 1’s Melissa Rabinovich receiving the Community Service Award, and Anthony Barker receiving the Lara Rebecca Schneps Advocacy Award. CEO John Pfeifer and Board Chair Dawn Del Mastro-Chruma welcomed the donors, along with surprise visitor Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman.