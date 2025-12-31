Life's WORC Celebrates 54 Years

Life’s WORC, serving people in the autism spectrum and developmental disabilities in group homes and day programs celebrated with a fundraiser at the Garden City Hotel. The evening honored Frederick C. Johs esq, New York 1’s Melissa Rabinovich receiving the Community Service Award, and Anthony Barker receiving the Lara Rebecca Schneps Advocacy Award. CEO John Pfeifer and Board Chair Dawn Del Mastro-Chruma welcomed the donors, along with surprise visitor Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman.