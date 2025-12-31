Event & Party Photos

Life's WORC Celebrates 54 Years

1 minute 12/31/2025
Victoria Schneps, Ed O'Donnell, Bruce Blakeman, Dawn Del Mastro-Chruma

Ed Shin
Tina Moreno, honoree Anthony Barker, Michelle Mace & John Pfeifer

Ed Shin
Panic performed at the Gala (Jerry Guarino, Rob Curry, Mark Gorman, Melissa Lotardo & Gary Factora)

Ed Shin
Melissa Rabinovich was honored with the Community Service Award, Life_s WORC, Founder Vicki Schneps, Life_s WORC Board Chairperson Dawn Del Mastro-Chruma & John Pfeifer, Life_s WORC CEO

Ed Shin
Life's WORC, Founder Vicki Schneps

Ed Shin
Life's WORC Founder Vicki Schneps presented the Lara Rebecca Schneps Award in honor of her late daughter to Anthony Barker

Ed Shin
John Pfeifer, Life's WORC CEO with Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman

Ed Shin
Joan MacNaughton & Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman

Ed Shin
Jason Lipiec, Bruce Blakeman, Elizabeth Custodio

Ed Shin
Life's WORC Annual Gala at the Garden City Hotel

Ed Shin
Honoring Frederick Johs, Esq., of Lewis Johs Avallone Aviles, LLP, for his remarkable contributions to the Life’s WORC community

Ed Shin
Honoree Melissa Rabinovich, Director of Programming for New York 1 News

Ed Shin
Frederick Johs, John Pfeifer & Board Member Peter J. Klein who presented a $25,000 contribution from the Claire J. Friedlander Family Foundation in honor of Frederick Johs

Ed Shin
Elizabeth Custodio

Ed Shin
Chris Chruma with his wife Life's WORC Board Chairperson Dawn Del Mastro-Chruma

Ed Shin
Bruce Blakeman, Lois Christie

Ed Shin
Michelle McAteer, Bruce Blakeman, Kevin O’Connor

Ed Shin
Bruce Blakeman, James Metzger

Ed Shin
Bruce Blakeman, Dan Shaunessy of Wilmington Trust

Ed Shin
Bruce Blakeman, Blake Sohmer

Ed Shin
Brett Blomquist, Megan Brucato & Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman

Ed Shin
Brett Blomquist & Megan Brucato from the Life's WORC Westbury group home

Ed Shin
Ali Pfeiffer, Christine Pfieffer & John Pfeifer & Life's WORC CEO

Ed Shin
Life's WORC Staff

Ed Shin
Life's WORC Annual Gala at the Garden City Hotel

Ed Shin

Life’s WORC, serving people in the autism spectrum and developmental disabilities in group homes and day programs celebrated with a fundraiser at the Garden City Hotel. The evening honored Frederick C. Johs esq, New York 1’s Melissa Rabinovich receiving the Community Service Award, and Anthony Barker receiving the Lara Rebecca Schneps Advocacy Award. CEO John Pfeifer and Board Chair Dawn Del Mastro-Chruma welcomed the donors, along with surprise visitor Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman.

