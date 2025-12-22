Bringing the Mind & Body into Balance at the Newly Unveiled East Wind Wellness

Anne Marie Foley, spa director at East Wind.

In a world where serenity and good health elude many of us, a reset at the newly unveiled East Wind Wellness might be just what the doctor ordered. East Wind Resort & Spa in Wading River has broadened its horizons on eastern Long Island and introduced the innovative wellness space to the community on December 10. East Wind Wellness – the brainchild of spa director Ann Marie Foley – will be devoted to providing holistic therapies, meditative practice, and other healing modalities.

East Wind Resort & Spa is traditionally a venue with a well-appointed hotel, luxurious spa, upscale restaurant and catering hall. East Wind Wellness will be rooted in the spa quarters on the lower level of the resort complex. The wellness suite will offer transformative experiences through workshops and private sessions including sound bath healings, reiki, massage, and more – all in an effort to restore balance, enhance well-being, and renew the spirit.

A recent arrival on the East Wind team, Ann Marie Foley joined the ranks as director a year and a half ago and jumped into her role with both feet on the ground. A reiki master and intuitive healer, Foley is extremely passionate about wellness and has a deep affinity for East Wind, as she had worked at East Wind nine years as an aesthetician prior to taking the director position.

“My vision for East Wind is to create wellness and a conscious community that can offer services that both help the physical body and the emotional side of the human experience,” said Foley.

A highlight at East Wind Wellness are their Floating Sound Bath and Sound Healing Meditations. Led by sound healing practitioners Francine Pitarch and Susan LaSorsa, the modality uses Tibetan Tones Sound Therapy to bring the mind and body into balance. In a Floating Sound Bath Meditation, participants can either float on an air mattress in the pool or relax poolside in a lounge chair. Pitarch and LaSorsa play vibroacoustic instruments including Crystal and Tibetan Tones singing bowls, gongs, chimes, drums and other harmonizing instruments.

“Through resonance and entrainment, the sound frequencies help to bring the participants into an alpha, theta brain wave state,” said Pitarch. “This is when the healing begins – in a state of meditation, rest and relaxation.”

The Sound Healing Meditations are held in a dimly lit studio with flickering candles, wood floors and walls painted in calming colors. Guests lie or sit down comfortably, remaining still and simply listening as instruments like singing bowls, gongs, and chimes create resonating sounds.

“This is where the Tibetan bowls are used on and around the body. It is like a vibrational massage with harmonics,” Pitarch explained. “The bowls slowly guide the client into a deep state of meditation. Again, it is here where the body can begin to heal. Family and life demands keep us in a state of fight or flight. This leads to poor sleep, increased coffee and caffeine consumption, poor eating habits, weakened immune systems and so much more. By entering into a sound healing session you slow the brainwaves into Alpha, Theta and even Delta. These are the states of rest, relaxation and sleep (Delta). The body can repair, the nervous system becomes calm, pain is reduced and sleep improves.”

Assemblywoman Jodi Giglio was present for the ribbon cutting on December 10th, inspired by the holistic offerings and even sharing some personal experience with alternative therapies.

“Congratulations to East Wind Wellness team on their commendable efforts in providing top-notch programs that promote well-being among the residents of my district and beyond, and thank you for having me. The combination of wellness initiatives and healthy eating options available on the premises is truly commendable,” said Giglio.

Foley is excited about the possibilities that lie ahead for East Wind Wellness, and intends on expanding its offerings in near future.

“As we continue to grow, we will be adding more services like more meditation workshops Reiki healing, and my big vision would be that were able to facilitate corporations and create retreats for them. I hope our patrons experience a sense of belonging and they experience healing at whatever level they need and that we offer a sense of community where everyone feels like they belong,” said Foley.