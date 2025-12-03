Montauk Artists’ Work Lights Up Windows of Stores Shut for Season

95 Carl Fisher Plaza in Montauk.

Call it the “Art of Absence.”

Every winter, many Montauk stores close for the season during the cold weather, going from vibrant businesses to storefronts with largely vacant windows. But this year, some of those storefront windows are lighting up with beautiful artwork designed to brighten up the town, the season and lives.

The Montauk Artists Association, Montauk Chamber of Commerce and The Lucore Art gallery teamed up to hang art Nov. 18 to 22 in windows of storefronts that closed for the cold weather. The plan is to keep the artwork up all winter until these businesses open for warmer weather.

“This collaboration reflects our ongoing mission to strengthen shoulder and off-season business while celebrating and supporting Montauk’s vibrant art community,” said Montauk Chamber of Commerce President Leo Daunt. “Most importantly, it adds meaningful programming for our year-round residents and reinforces our commitment to a thriving Montauk at all times of year.”

The Chamber describes the goal as seeking “to spruce up Montauk winter storefronts and bring visibility to the local arts scene” in an initiative stretching across many businesses and locations, such as the Montauk Visitor Center, Bambi’s Café, Hello Cando and Montauk T-Shirt.

While all the world may not be a gallery, other participating businesses include Below the Blue, The Bird, Sand Shack, Wyld Blue, James Katsipis Photography, 8th Drifter, 95 Carl Fisher Plaza (formerly Whites/Eye Gallery), Winick Fine Jewelry, Montauk Vintage and The Lucore Art gallery.

Some stores, like Whites, where windows might otherwise be boarded up, instead are becoming bright spots filled with beauty even if they aren’t doing business now. You might call this sort of exhibit “The Art of Absence” as stores use their windows as a way to display work by local artists.

Daunt said the Montauk Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to partner with the Montauk Artists Association and The Lucore Art gallery “to launch Montauk’s first-ever Art Walk.” Pedestrians can walk through this storefront gallery, seeing artwork in action by a wide range of local artists who are turning Montauk, if not into a museum, into a location alive with art.

The organizations on Saturday, December 6 are inviting the community to join “for a special celebration of local talent and winter creativity.”

The evening begins with a guided art walk at 3:30 p.m. starting at the Montauk Visitor Center, followed by an exclusive holiday open gallery event at The Lucore Art gallery from 4–7 p.m. The Chamber says the plan is to highlight the work of Montauk’s artists, support local businesses, and “bring warmth and vibrancy to our town during the off-season.”

“Montauk’s arts community doesn’t disappear when winter arrives, and everyone wanted to bring it to life in a creative way during this time of year,” said Rachael Corsi, taking over as the Chamber’s executive director at the start of 2026. “As the season slows down, local artists dig in, pick up their brushes, and create the work that brings so much color, energy, and inspiration to the town. This event is designed to honor that dedication while keeping Montauk bright, active, and engaging throughout the colder months.”

Chamber President Leo Daunt, who grew up in Montauk, came up with the idea to link Montauk businesses with local artists.

“It all came together through the Chamber, Lucore Art gallery and the Montauk Artists Association,” Corsi said. “It hits home for a lot of people and it shows that there’s a big art community here.”

Daunt approached Chris Lucore from The Lucore Art gallery about collaborating in a way that, she said, “would bring visibility to the local arts scene and get the ball rolling for what could potentially become a new Montauk tradition.”

Lucore supported the idea and discussed with the Chamber approaching members who might be interested in participating. Donna Corvi of the Montauk Artists Association and Lucore reached out to the artists and collected work from them to display across town.

“The goal was visibility and accessibility, and large, colorful, and vibrant compositions were chosen to fill available spaces,” Corsi continued.

Artists involved include James Katsipis, Chris Lucore, Candace Ceslow, Connie Cortese, Kenneth B. Walsh, Bob Sullivan, Anna Watt, Mary Daunt, Donna Corvi, Juliana Purcell Sheehan, Dalton Portella, Lindsay Bardwil, Carl Scorza, Haim Mizrahi and Alicia Suarez.

QR codes outside windows provide information about the artist as well, letting passersby know not just who did the art, but a little bit about the artists. “We’re promoting these artists and the businesses to brighten up the town even more,” Corsi added. “It brought a lot of the community together.”

The Montauk Artists Association started as a way for professional and amateur artists to enjoy art activities, receive art instruction and show their work.

The group in 1998 acquired the Long Island Rail Road’s Montauk Station, which today houses the Depot Art Gallery and Art School. The gallery features 10-day shows with groups of members, from Memorial Day weekend through Columbus Day.