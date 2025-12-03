New in New York: Must-Visit Restaurants, Bars & Clubs Opening This Season

The members-only Moss in Midtown.

With more than 17,000 restaurants, bars and clubs in New York City, keeping up with the hottest openings — or even those that haven’t debuted yet — can feel impossible. From high-end reservations to ultra-exclusive members clubs and buzzy new cocktail destinations, Dan’s Papers has curated the definitive guide to the must-visit spots making waves in Manhattan, Brooklyn, and beyond before the New Year. Here’s what New Yorkers need to check out in Q4.

CLUBS

Moss – Midtown Manhattan

A new members-only playground in Manhattan, opening in November inside 520 Fifth Avenue near Bryant Park, Moss blends socializing and self-care across five decadent floors. Founded by Colleen and Hailey Brooks, the space was brought to life by Vicky Charles of Charles & Co. Upstairs, Moss’s members-only dining and social spaces sprawl across 20,000 square feet, offering distinct venues (the names are still under wraps) serving up power breakfasts, late-night cocktails, and a piano lounge.

The Symposium is the club’s central hub, with a podcast studio, vinyl lounge, billiards, and private dining. Below, Bedrock Aquatics & Athletics offers two levels of luxury – pickleball, Pilates, golf suites, thermal pools, and a spa.

Refuge – Brooklyn

Sometimes, in the city that never sleeps, all you really need is a night out to dance. Enter Refuge NYC, Brooklyn’s newest underground club. The 16,000-square-foot space also carries a deep lineage: the general contractor behind the venue is the son of the man who built the original Studio 54. Created by event producer and venue operator John Dimatteo, alongside sound system innovator Craig “Shorty” Bernabeu, the space occupies a mid-1800s industrial complex that’s been fully optimized for sound.

Since its launch on Sept. 21, Refuge NYC has already showcased Floorplan, DJ Seinfeld, Stacey Pullen, Antal, Kenny Larkin, and more. “The sound doesn’t just play music, it lifts people up, even if they walk in not feeling great,” Shorty says.

The Maze – NoMad

Nightlife just got a sober twist. The Maze, the city’s first alcohol-free members club, opened its doors on West 24th Street on Oct. 29. The 4,600-square-foot space includes a full-service restaurant, helmed by eight-time James Beard Award winner Tom Colicchio, as well as a coffee bar, lounges, and event areas.

“What drew me to the Maze was the opportunity to rethink hospitality in a space that’s reimagining how people engage with one another,” said Colicchio.

Founder and CEO Justin Gurland says of the inspiration behind the space: “For so long, social life in New York has revolved around alcohol… but there wasn’t a space that offered the same energy, style, and community without the pressure to drink.” Membership applications for the club are now open.

Kith Ivy – West Village

Opening this fall, Kith Ivy is set to redefine the private members’ club experience in Manhattan, combining wellness, sport, and lifestyle in one ultra-exclusive package. Located at 120 Leroy Street in the West Village, the two-pronged concept includes a full-service members’ wellness and padel club, alongside a lifestyle apparel and accessory line.

Members will enjoy access to rooftop padel courts, a luxury spa curated with Giorgio Armani, dining areas, and Erewhon’s tonic bar—the first outside Los Angeles. The wellness center offers massages, facials, IV drips, steam rooms, and cold plunges, while the club’s dining program features the wildly popular Café Mogador. Memberships reportedly carry a one-time $36,000 initiation fee with annual dues up to $7,000.

RESTAURANTS & BARS

Brasserie Boulud – Lincoln Square

Daniel Boulud is swapping the old for the new. The celebrated chef closed his three Upper West Side spots—Bar Boulud, Boulud Sud, and Épicerie Boulud—to consolidate them into a single 7,500-square-foot brasserie.

“Growing up in Lyon, I always made a point to dine in the best brasseries. A brasserie is not a café, not a bistro, not a bouchon. In France, it’s the ‘grand restaurant’ of everyday life. Lively, generous, open from morning to late, with seasonal classics, great seafood, and dishes that reflect both regional tradition and the spirit of grande cuisine,” Boulud said in a statement.

The two-story flagship is set to open later this year on the corner of 64th Street and Broadway.

The Derby Club – Midtown East

Those who remember the legendary Irish pub Neary’s, which stood proudly in Sutton Place for decades, are in for a modern twist: The Derby Club.

The hospitality team behind Leonetta and Jack & Charlie’s No. 118 is reviving the beloved address—set to open in November—with a fresh dining destination led by New York City Chef Ed Cotton, restaurateur Chris Coco and partner Craig Huston.

“This corner has been a landmark for New York hospitality for generations, and we’re proud to carry that legacy forward—honoring its history while bringing fresh energy and our own culinary voice,” said Chef Cotton.

Cuna – East Village

In early October, acclaimed chef Maycoll Calderón—the mind behind two of Mexico City’s most popular spots, Hanky Panky and Huset, opened Cuna at The Standard, East Village. The menu highlights everyday Mexico City staples—from milanesa and ceviche to tacos and coconut rice—reimagined with seasonal, locally sourced ingredients.

“Cuna feels right at home in the East Village—vibrant, welcoming, and full of character. We’re inspired by the neighborhood’s energy and community spirit, and that’s reflected in everything from the ingredients we source at local markets to the dishes meant to be shared with friends and family,” says Chef Calderón.

Next door, Cuna Bar serves a lively late-night menu, weekend brunch, and inventive cocktails such as the mango-chili–spiked Chili Parker, Watermelon Bloody Mary, and Pink-Peppercorn Paloma Rosa.

Seed Library NYC – NoMad

Master mixologist Ryan Chetiyawardana, aka Mr. Lyan, is bringing his acclaimed London bar to New York, with an early November opening on the ground floor of Hotel Park Ave.

“This has been quite a fun exercise for us because it’s the first time we’ve done something like this,” Chetiyawardanaa told Food & Wine. “We’re taking the core and what’s at the heart of the brand and applying that through a New York lens.”

The pioneering bartender, who also runs Silver Lyan in Washington, D.C., is excited to fold in local ingredients, from Adirondack wild honey to upstate New York apples.

Babbo – Greenwich Village

New Yorkers are buzzing as Babbo prepares for its long-awaited return, with fans eager to see if the iconic Italian restaurant can reclaim its legendary status. Stephen Starr, who recently purchased the Greenwich Village landmark, has tapped former Del Posto chef Mark Ladner to lead the kitchen.

Launched in 1998 by Joe Bastianich and Mario Batali, Babbo shook up New York dining with bold pastas, offal dishes, and a then-unconventional playlist. Batali’s controversial exit in 2017 and the restaurant’s closure left longtime patrons wondering if it could return to its former glory. Ladner, Batali’s former right hand, is bringing a “Del Posto lite” approach, with the famed 100-layer lasagna and classics like beef-cheek ravioli making a comeback.

Danny’s – Flatiron District

In October, TV host and media entrepreneur Dan Abrams officially opened Danny’s, a modern American bistro in the heart of the Flatiron District. The kitchen is run by Chef Ed Tinoco (Metropolis, The Alinea Group), serving refined takes on American comfort food—from red-hot deviled eggs and ham-and-cheese hot pockets to a Pat LaFrieda cheeseburger and dry-aged “Peking” duck.

The beverage program, led by general manager and bar director Alexis Belton Tinoco (The Corner Store, The Aviary), features an all-American wine list celebrating producers from coast to coast.“This is my dream restaurant, cozy yet elegant with refined takes on classics in my favorite New York City neighborhood,” said Abrams.

Fasano Bar – Midtown East

On Oct. 4, acclaimed hospitality group Fasano debuted Fasano Bar, a transformation of its former Osteria space at 60 E. 49th Street. The new venue, designed by world-renowned architect Isay Weinfeld, features a refined cocktail bar and lounge.

“Fasano Bar represents an evolution of our legacy in New York,” said Gero Fasano. “We wanted to create a space that feels both timeless and contemporary.”

The opening—which attracted notable attendees including Sex and the City author Candace Bushnell—strengthens the group’s New York flagship, which already includes the Fasano restaurant, Baretto bar, and the Fasano Fifth Avenue private members’ club and hotel.

Mexi – Financial District

There’s a new bar on Stone Street in the heart of the Financial District. WF Hospitality—the team behind The Bedford, The Dead Rabbit, Harry’s, and Mexi Brooklyn—brings a menu filled with Mexican favorites and an impressive, curated agave list with over 400 mezcals to choose from. Chef Jose Luis Dominguez, a Puebla native, is also serving up hand-pressed tortillas, fresh salsas, slow-cooked meats, and sauces at the restaurant, which opened in September.

Ziggy’s Roman Café – DUMBO

Coming from hospitality PR guru Helen Zhang and Igor Hadzismajlovic, co-founder of the cocktail bar Employees Only, a permanent fixture on The World’s 50 Best Bars list, Ziggy’s Roman Café was designed with a mission to create a place someone could bring their kids one day and meet friends for a cocktail the next.

“After years of industry friends, neighbors, and school parents asking us to open something with great food and a relaxed vibe, we finally said yes,” says Zhang.

Cocktails are crafted by Jason Kosmas, co-founder of Employees Only and Fords Gin, alongside a menu from Chef John Poiarkoff and beloved downtown pizza maker Federico Crociani. It’s scheduled to open in November 2025.

The Eighty Six – West Village

Open for two months at 86 Bedford Street, this West Village newcomer is turning heads. Part of the buzz comes from Taylor Swift, who was spotted dining there shortly after dropping her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl. Fans also can’t ignore the restaurant’s star-studded backers —Tilman Fertitta, Eugene Remm, and the Catch Hospitality Group—who have a history of high-profile, viral spots like Soho’s The Corner Store. The 35-seat steakhouse, run by Chef Michael Vignola, serves seafood starters, pasta dishes, and prime cuts, from rib-eyes to aged filets.

Hwaro – Theater District

Brand new to New York’s sushi scene, Hwaro is a 22-seat Korean restaurant from Michelin-starred chef Sungchul Shim. Located inside Gui Steakhouse at 766 8th Ave., the intimate spot offers a 13-course tasting menu priced at $295 per person, with cocktails by bar manager Gelo Honrade. Shim first earned a Michelin star at his 2019 debut, Kochi, and has since built a string of acclaimed eateries.