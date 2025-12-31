Palm Beach Bullish on 2026 Tourism Season

Worth Avenue luxury shopping district in Palm Beach, Florida (Getty Images)

Palm Beach officials have taken a peek at the 2026 tourist season – and they are already bullish about it.

In a recent report, tourism officials say studies show that expected visitor demand is up 1.4 percent for October through December, compared with the same period last year. It is also up 3.3 percent for January through this coming spring, according to the trade group Discover the Palm Beaches.

Palm Beach had a booming 2025, and Palm Beach business leaders say they see more wealth coming to the area, bringing in more jobs and front-office operations. But also bringing more tourists.

Lots of them are coming from out close neighbor to the north – Canada. Tourism officials say from January to September, 2025, Palm Beach County saw 253,400 Canadian visitors seeking to escape the cold.

Tourism officials are hoping to see an increase in visitors from Canada, which is likely, they say, if predictions for a cold winter hold true. Snowy forecasts are posted for much of the Northeast this year.

But already, officials say, convention and events tied to the Palm Beach County Convention Bureau are expected to surpass last year, when the venue booked 306,000 hotel room nights.

Palm Beach hotels have been healthy.

Revenue per available hotel room in Palm Beach County outpaced the state during the last fiscal year. The county revenue was $188 per available room, compared with $134 in the rest of the state of Florida.

That $188 is up nearly 11 percent from the year before, when it stood at $170.

Tourism is one of Palm Beach County’s most robust sectors.

The industry employs about 90,000 people. Its economic impact is about $10.5 billion annually.

In the 2025 fiscal year, which ran from Oct. 1, 2024 to Sept. 30, 2025, the County welcomed 10.6 million visitors, up from a record 9.6 million in the previous fiscal year.

A peak at the weather shows peak season – December to mid-April – average temperatures are expected to be in the mid-70s to low 80s. Beaches are expected to be “very busy,” tourism officials say. Accommodations at this time will be most expensive.

Later next year, from April to May, weather is expected to continue to be mild and warm. There are expected to be fewer visitors, and prices will be more moderate.

The lowest number of tourists usually comes in late summer and fall, and accommodations are at their lowest rates.

Increased tourism has an impact on the local real estate market, and potential home buyers are advised to take that into account when considering a purchase.

The tourism boom, according to real-estate sources, is driving up home demand, helping reshape neighborhoods and influencing buying decisions.

The major influx of tourists usually occurs in he November to April time period. This spike in visitors has tended to drive up property values in such places as West Palm Beach, Delray Beach and Boca Raton, the experts say.

The result, they say, is higher prices for homes that can double as vacation rentals or second homes.

Airbnb and Vrbo have made it easier for homeowners to rent out their properties to vacations, and many are doing just that. This, the experts say, has created a strong market for turnkey properties and condos with rental-friendly policies.

As a result, there is more competition for homes near tourist attractions. There are higher rental yields in tourist-heavy areas, and stricter local regulations on short-term rentals.

While all this allows investors the chance to earn passive income, it can mean more noise, traffic and limited housing availability for residents.

Rising property values may be good for investors, but can push some long-term residents out of their cherished neighborhoods.

Real-estate experts advise buyers to consider whether they want to locate in heavy tourist areas. Homes in such places tend to rise in value but ultimately may become too expensive for those on fixed or limited incomes.