Peggy Adams Animal Rescue Hosts 54th Annual Christmas Ball
1 minute 12/18/2025
Pauline Pitt, Aerin Lauder
Lesly Smith, Danielle Moore
Elizabeth Meigher, Callie Holt
Bill and Marianne Powers
Robin and Richard Patton
Jane Lauder Warsh, Barbara Siegel
Jose Pepe, Emilia Fanjul
Andrea and Steve Wynn
Steve and Stephanie Shafran
Ellen and Michael Merriman
Mish Tworkowski and Joseph Singer
Kevin Clark, James Berwind
Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League hosted its 54th Annual Christmas Ball on December 11 at the Sailfish Club in Palm Beach, marking the culmination of the organization’s 100th anniversary year.
Chaired by Pauline Pitt and co-chaired by Aerin Lauder Zinterhoffer, the elegant evening welcomed more than 300 guests, featured adoptable dogs, and raised over $3 million to support programs serving homeless, neglected, and injured animals.
The celebration also honored Pitt’s transition of leadership to 2026 Co-Chairs Stephanie Booth Shafran and Aerin Lauder Zinterhoffer, ensuring the continuation of the beloved tradition.