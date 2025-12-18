Peggy Adams Animal Rescue Hosts 54th Annual Christmas Ball

Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League hosted its 54th Annual Christmas Ball on December 11 at the Sailfish Club in Palm Beach, marking the culmination of the organization’s 100th anniversary year.

Chaired by Pauline Pitt and co-chaired by Aerin Lauder Zinterhoffer, the elegant evening welcomed more than 300 guests, featured adoptable dogs, and raised over $3 million to support programs serving homeless, neglected, and injured animals.

The celebration also honored Pitt’s transition of leadership to 2026 Co-Chairs Stephanie Booth Shafran and Aerin Lauder Zinterhoffer, ensuring the continuation of the beloved tradition.