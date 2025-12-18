Dan’s Papers Palm Beach

Peggy Adams Animal Rescue Hosts 54th Annual Christmas Ball

By
1 minute 12/18/2025
Pauline Pitt, Aerin Lauder

Pauline Pitt, Aerin Lauder

Capehart
Lesly Smith, Danielle Moore

Lesly Smith, Danielle Moore

Capehart
Elizabeth Meigher, Callie Holt

Elizabeth Meigher, Callie Holt

Capehart
Bill and Marianne Powers

Bill and Marianne Powers

Capehart
Robin and Richard Patton

Robin and Richard Patton

Capehart
Jane Lauder Warsh, Barbara Siegel

Jane Lauder Warsh, Barbara Siegel

Capehart
Jose Pepe, Emilia Fanjul

Jose Pepe, Emilia Fanjul

Capehart
Andrea and Steve Wynn

Andrea and Steve Wynn

Capehart
Steve and Stephanie Shafran

Steve and Stephanie Shafran

Ellen and Michael Merriman

Ellen and Michael Merriman

Capehart
Mish Tworkowski and Joseph Singer

Mish Tworkowski and Joseph Singer

Capehart
Kevin Clark, James Berwind

Kevin Clark, James Berwind

Capehart

Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League hosted its 54th Annual Christmas Ball on December 11 at the Sailfish Club in Palm Beach, marking the culmination of the organization’s 100th anniversary year.

Chaired by Pauline Pitt and co-chaired by Aerin Lauder Zinterhoffer, the elegant evening welcomed more than 300 guests, featured adoptable dogs, and raised over $3 million to support programs serving homeless, neglected, and injured animals.

The celebration also honored Pitt’s transition of leadership to 2026 Co-Chairs Stephanie Booth Shafran and Aerin Lauder Zinterhoffer, ensuring the continuation of the beloved tradition.

  • Vetted Hamptons Resources

    Hamptons Classified 

    Access our trusted network of local professionals and browse employment opportunities in the Hamptons.
    Find a Home Pro Search Jobs

  • Most Recent Articles

    • Things to do on the East End

    More local events