Dan’s Papers Palm Beach

PJ Our Way® Hosts Supermarket Sweep

By
1 minute 12/19/2025
Oshrat Weinstein, Lauren Fischer, Kathleen Ben-Shoaff, Mollie Fischer, Hannah Ben-Shoaff, Liat Weinstein

Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County
Yishai, David, Ariya, Ally, Nafi Steinburg, Abigail, Mark, Max, Leo, and Jessica Matiash

Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County

PJ Our Way® brought families together at Publix on Glades Road in Boca Raton for its annual Supermarket Sweep “foodraiser,” benefiting the Jacobson Family Food Pantry at Jewish Family Services. Held December 15 and supported by the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County, the event engaged youth ages 8–12 and their adult partners in hands-on philanthropy, collecting more than $900 worth of food for local families in need.

