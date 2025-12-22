Dan Rattiner Talks with Chris Verga, Journalist & Author of 'Nazis of Long Island'

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well-known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

Meet Author Chris Verga

Episode 253: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Chris Verga, an author and journalist who wrote Nazis of Long Island, a book which details Nazi espionage and sedition in America which culminated in Camp Siegfried in Yaphank. The camp was home to a Nazi sympathizer movement that aimed to overthrow America.

