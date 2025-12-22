Recipe: Bake an Estia's Little Kitchen Tres Leches Cake

Estia’s Little Kitchen Tres Leches Cake

Looking for the perfect dessert to make this holiday season to wow your guests? Estia’s Little Kitchen presents their Tres Leches Cake with Raspberry Mousse! This cake is sure to hit the spot after your holiday meal, here’s how to make it:

Serves 24

Ingredients for Cake:

15 eggs (separated)

1 1/2 cups AP flour

1 1/2 cups granulated sugar

pinch of salt

1/4 teaspoon baking powder

unsalted butter to grease 9″x14″ baking pan

1 1/2 cup coconut milk

1 1/2 cup. 1/2 & 1/2

1 1/2 cup whole milk

Ingredients for Raspberry Mousse:

16oz heavy cream

1.5 cup powdered sugar

16oz frozen raspberry

1/4 cup orange juice

1 packet gelatin

1/4 cup water (room temperature)

4oz Mascarpone

2 tablespoons lime juice

pinch salt

For Frosting:

16oz heavy cream

1 tablespoon vanilla

1 1/2 cups powdered sugar

Cake Method:

Preheat oven to 350° F

Separate 15 eggs

Mix your baking powder and flour

Mix sugar and egg yolks by hand

Grease a 9” x 14” pan with butter and dust with flour

Whip egg whites with a pinch of salt separately

Add flour and baking powder mixture to whipped egg whites. Combine slowly on low

Add egg and sugar mix. Combine slowly on low

Add mixture to pan. Bake for 25 minutes and chill finished cake

Estia’s Little Kitchen is at 1615 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Sag Harbor. estias.com