Recipe: Bake an Estia's Little Kitchen Tres Leches Cake
Looking for the perfect dessert to make this holiday season to wow your guests? Estia’s Little Kitchen presents their Tres Leches Cake with Raspberry Mousse! This cake is sure to hit the spot after your holiday meal, here’s how to make it:
Estia’s Little Kitchen Tres Leches Cake
Serves 24
Ingredients for Cake:
15 eggs (separated)
1 1/2 cups AP flour
1 1/2 cups granulated sugar
pinch of salt
1/4 teaspoon baking powder
unsalted butter to grease 9″x14″ baking pan
1 1/2 cup coconut milk
1 1/2 cup. 1/2 & 1/2
1 1/2 cup whole milk
Ingredients for Raspberry Mousse:
16oz heavy cream
1.5 cup powdered sugar
16oz frozen raspberry
1/4 cup orange juice
1 packet gelatin
1/4 cup water (room temperature)
4oz Mascarpone
2 tablespoons lime juice
pinch salt
For Frosting:
16oz heavy cream
1 tablespoon vanilla
1 1/2 cups powdered sugar
Cake Method:
Preheat oven to 350° F
Separate 15 eggs
Mix your baking powder and flour
Mix sugar and egg yolks by hand
Grease a 9” x 14” pan with butter and dust with flour
Whip egg whites with a pinch of salt separately
Add flour and baking powder mixture to whipped egg whites. Combine slowly on low
Add egg and sugar mix. Combine slowly on low
Add mixture to pan. Bake for 25 minutes and chill finished cake
Estia’s Little Kitchen is at 1615 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Sag Harbor. estias.com