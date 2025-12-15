Recipe: Pour Yourself a Rowdy Hall Last Word Cocktail
Bold, bright, and perfectly balanced, The Last Word is the kind of classic cocktail that never goes out of style. Made with equal parts gin, green chartreuse, maraschino liqueur, and fresh lime juice, it’s a zesty, herbaceous sip that hits all the right notes. Here’s Rowdy Hall’s version.
Rowdy Hall Last Word Cocktail
Ingredients
1oz Suntory Roku Japanese Gin
1oz green chartreuse
1oz Luxardo Maraschino Liqueur
1oz lime juice
Build (in shaker)
Add all spirits, add lime juice, add ice; shake vigorously, strain into chilled glass.
Visit Rowdy Hall at rowdyhall.com.