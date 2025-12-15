Recipe: Pour Yourself a Rowdy Hall Last Word Cocktail

Bold, bright, and perfectly balanced, The Last Word is the kind of classic cocktail that never goes out of style. Made with equal parts gin, green chartreuse, maraschino liqueur, and fresh lime juice, it’s a zesty, herbaceous sip that hits all the right notes. Here’s Rowdy Hall’s version.

Rowdy Hall Last Word Cocktail

Ingredients

1oz Suntory Roku Japanese Gin

1oz green chartreuse

1oz Luxardo Maraschino Liqueur

1oz lime juice

Build (in shaker)

Add all spirits, add lime juice, add ice; shake vigorously, strain into chilled glass.

Visit Rowdy Hall at rowdyhall.com.