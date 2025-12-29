Recipe: Learn to Make Tollhouse Cookie Pie

Tollhouse Cookie Pie.

With Vanilla Ice Cream from Andrea Anthony, LUNCH Lobster Roll

There’s nothing like the smell of a Tollhouse Cookie Pie coming out of the oven! Warm, gooey, and loaded with melted chocolate chips and crunchy walnuts. This dessert has become a longtime favorite at The Lobster Roll, especially when served with a generous scoop of vanilla ice cream on top! It’s simple, nostalgic, and exactly what you crave on a cold winter night!

Note:

I’m all for making pie dough from scratch, but for the home cook, let’s be honest, who wants to take the time to make pie crust from scratch? So, here’s the skinny, refrigerated pie crust that works wonderfully in this recipe, and lets you get back to watching your favorite holiday movie classics. I’ve included a scratch recipe for pie crust for the ambitious pie maker, but for those who want less time in the kitchen, go for the refrigerated pie shells, with a clear conscience. I promise, you’ll love the results! – Andrea Anthony, LUNCH Lobster Roll

Toll House Cookie Pie

Yields 1 9-inch pie: (Serves 6-8)

Ingredients:

½ cup white sugar

½ cup brown sugar firmly packed

½ cup salted butter softened

2 large eggs, lightly beaten

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

½ cup all-purpose flour

1 cup chopped walnuts**

1 cup semisweet chocolate morsels

1 unbaked pie shell (Homemade, or store bought refrigerated pie dough)

1 egg white beaten

Pie dust

Vanilla ice cream

Vodka Pie Crust

Ingredients:

¼ cup ice water

¼ cup cold vodka

2 ½ cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon kosher salt

2 tablespoons +1 teaspoon granulated sugar

1¾ sticks, cold unsalted butter, cut into cubes

¼ cup cold shortening, cut into cubes

Pie Dust Ingredients

¼ cup all-purpose flour

¼ cup sugar

Directions

Using a small bowl, mix flour and sugar until well blended. Set aside.

Note:

One of the pie hacks in this recipe is the addition of vodka. The alcohol content evaporates completely during the baking process and slows down the gluten formation which results in a more tender, flakier crust.

The pie dust forms a barrier between liquid ingredients and the bottom pie shell to help prevent a soggy bottom crust.

Directions:

Add ice to a measuring cup and add some water, allow the ice to melt.

In a small bowl, mix together a ¼ cup cold water and the ¼ cup cold vodka. Set aside.

In a large mixing bowl, whisk together flour, salt, and sugar.

Add the cold butter and shortening cubes, and mix using a pastry blender, or your fingertips, until the mixture forms little pea-sized clumps with some slightly larger flakes. The little pockets of fat are what give you a flakey crust.

Drizzle in half the cold water/vodka liquid, tossing gently with a fork, or with your fingertips.

Add the remaining amounts a little at a time until the dough starts to come together. The dough should hold together when squeezed. It should not feel wet, or sticky.

You may not need all the liquid. It depends on the humidity.

Turn the dough onto a clean, floured surface and gently form a ball with the dough, and flatten into a disc.

Do not kneed. Just press dough until it holds together. Wrap in plastic wrap, and refrigerate for at least 1 hour.

Rolling directions for both Scratch and store-bought pie shells

When ready to use, let the dough sit at room temperature for 5-10 minutes to soften slightly.

Roll from the center outward, turning the dough, a quarter turn every few rolls until your circle is 12 inches in diameter. Use the fewest rolls possible to keep the dough tender. The dough should be about ¼ inch thick, smooth and even, with no thick ridges.

Fold the dough in half making a semi-circle, and carefully place the folded edge along the center line of your pie pan.

Carefully unfold the dough so it drapes evenly across the bottom and sides.

Gently lift the edges and lower the dough into the bottom of the pan.

Trim the edges to overhang about ½ inch.

Tuck the edges to create a neat rim.

Crimp, flute or use press edges with a fork for your desired rim.

Lightly brush the bottom of the pie shell with the egg whites. Do not prick the bottom crust. Sprinkle the bottom with pie dust.

Directions: Preheat oven to 350°F.

Place a baking sheet lined with parchment paper on the bottom rack of the oven while preheating. This hack will help to ensure the crust from getting soggy.

Combine white sugar, brown sugar, and butter in the bowl of an upright mixer fitted with the paddle attachment (or in a large mixing bowl using an electric hand mixer).

Mix on low speed until creamy, about 2 minutes. Scrape the sides of the bowl as needed.

Add the eggs and vanilla, mix to combine.

Add in the flour, and mix to combine, scraping the sides as needed.

Stir in the walnuts and chocolate chips. Mix on low speed until well combined.

Using a rubber spatula, spread the dough into the uncooked pie shell, evening the dough out to the edges.

Place pie on the pre-heated baking sheet.

Bake for 50–55 minutes, loosely tent with aluminum foil 20 minutes into the baking time to prevent the top from becoming too dark. The top of the pie should look puffed and glossy.

Allow the pie about 30 minutes to cool.

Serve warm with vanilla ice cream

** Note: If you don’t like walnuts, you can use chopped pecans, cashews, or macadamia nuts.