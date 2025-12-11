Riverside Man, 83, Ran 'Walk-Up Narcotics Service,' Cops Say

An elderly Riverside man was arrested for selling drugs out of his home (Getty Images)

An 83-year-old man was arrested on December 5 for allegedly operating what authorities described as a “walk-up narcotics service” from the suspect’s Riverside home, Southampton Town Police said.

John Woods was charged at Southampton Town Justice Court with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Authorities began investigating after they “received numerous complaints from the community about high volumes of foot traffic and drug use in the area,” police said in a news release.

The Southampton Town Police Department Emergency Services Unit executed a search warrant on the home after an extensive investigation by the East End Drug Task Force composed of members of law enforcement agencies from across the region.

Woods was scheduled to appear at Suffolk County criminal court in Riverhead for a bail hearing on Dec.10. He is being represented by a Legal Aid attorney who could not immediately be reached for comment.