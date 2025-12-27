Ronald M. Harris of Hampton Bays Remembered for Life of Service

Ronald M. Harris

Ronald M. Harris, a longtime law enforcement officer, died on Dec. 14 in Hampton Bays surrounded by the love of his family. He was 72.

Ron was raised in Huntington, the son of the late William Harris and Elenor Hansen. He was a devoted husband to Debra, a loving father to Christopher and Patrick, and a proud stepfather to Garrett and Christina. He is also survived by his son-in-law, Michael, and his cherished grandchildren, Sophia and Jack, who brought him immense pride and joy.

Ron was predeceased by his beloved son, Ronald M. Harris Jr., who died on Dec. 19, 2005, as well as his brother, William Harris. He is survived by his sister, Cindee Bradshaw. Ron was a loving brother, brother-in-law, and a proud uncle to many nieces and nephews.

Ron dedicated his life to service. He was a retired New York City Police Department Emergency Service Officer, recognized and honored throughout his career for his exceptional skill, bravery, and unwavering dedication to duty. Early in his law enforcement career, he also proudly served with the Asharoken Police Department and the Lloyd Harbor Police Department. He additionally volunteered with the Huntington Fire Department, reflecting his lifelong commitment to protecting others. Even in retirement, Ron continued working in the security industry out at Plum Island, even earning his Captain’s License. He remained devoted to the profession he respected so deeply even in retirement.

Outside of work, Ron found peace in the things he loved most. He enjoyed fishing, boating, firearms, spending time at the shooting range, crafting and woodworking. He had a deep love for the ocean and could often be found sitting quietly by the water at the inlet, with his dog Gunner at his side.

Ronald M. Harris will be remembered for his strength, integrity, loyalty, and devotion to his family. His legacy of service, courage, and love will live on in the hearts of all who knew him.

The Harris Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to East End Hospice in memory of Ronald.

Family received friends on Dec. 18 and a funeral service was held the following day at the funeral home. A burial in Pinelawn Memorial Park followed.