Sag Harbor Chamber Hosts Annual Holiday Party
1 minute 12/31/2025
Alison Sneed, Arlene Furer, David Gilmartin, Constance Saunders
April Gornik and Ellen Dioguardi
Ashley Doroska and Jacqueline LaBorne
Chris Coffee and Megan Chiarello
Eleni Preston, Lisa Bucking Field, Penny Siebert
Ellen Dioguardi and Assemblyman Tommy John Schiavoni
Gwen Waddington, Nada Barry, David Gribin
Jacqueline LaBorne and Ray Pettigrew
Nada Barry, Evelyn, Evelynne, and Paul Ramunno
Rob King, Ray Pettigrew, David Gribin
Roseann Bucking, Lisa Bucking Field, Jesse Matsuoka
Sag Harbor Mayor Tom Gardella and Barbara Roberts
Sara Nightingale and Rob Camerino
The Bucking Family
Tia Greene-Granger and Vanessa Leggard
The Sag Harbor Chamber of Commerce hosted its Annual Holiday Party at The American Hotel. Chamber President Ellen Dioguardi welcomed members for the annual vote for the new slate of Board of Directors and Officers. The evening honored the Bucking family. The recognition marked “55 Bucking Years of The Sag Harbor Variety.” The tribute celebrated the family’s decades of service to the business community of Sag Harbor.