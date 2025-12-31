Sag Harbor Chamber Hosts Annual Holiday Party

Alison Sneed, Arlene Furer, David Gilmartin, Constance Saunders Lisa Tamburini April Gornik and Ellen Dioguardi Lisa Tamburini Ashley Doroska and Jacqueline LaBorne Lisa Tamburini Chris Coffee and Megan Chiarello Lisa Tamburini Eleni Preston, Lisa Bucking Field, Penny Siebert Lisa Tamburini Ellen Dioguardi and Assemblyman Tommy John Schiavoni Lisa Tamburini Gwen Waddington, Nada Barry, David Gribin Lisa Tamburini Jacqueline LaBorne and Ray Pettigrew Lisa Tamburini Nada Barry, Evelyn, Evelynne, and Paul Ramunno Lisa Tamburini Rob King, Ray Pettigrew, David Gribin Lisa Tamburini Roseann Bucking, Lisa Bucking Field, Jesse Matsuoka Lisa Tamburini Sag Harbor Mayor Tom Gardella and Barbara Roberts Lisa Tamburini Sara Nightingale and Rob Camerino Lisa Tamburini The Bucking Family Lisa Tamburini Tia Greene-Granger and Vanessa Leggard Lisa Tamburini Lisa Tamburini

The Sag Harbor Chamber of Commerce hosted its Annual Holiday Party at The American Hotel. Chamber President Ellen Dioguardi welcomed members for the annual vote for the new slate of Board of Directors and Officers. The evening honored the Bucking family. The recognition marked “55 Bucking Years of The Sag Harbor Variety.” The tribute celebrated the family’s decades of service to the business community of Sag Harbor.