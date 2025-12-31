Sag Harbor

Sag Harbor Chamber Hosts Annual Holiday Party

By
1 minute 12/31/2025
Alison Sneed, Arlene Furer, David Gilmartin, Constance Saunders

April Gornik and Ellen Dioguardi

Ashley Doroska and Jacqueline LaBorne

Chris Coffee and Megan Chiarello

Eleni Preston, Lisa Bucking Field, Penny Siebert

Ellen Dioguardi and Assemblyman Tommy John Schiavoni

Gwen Waddington, Nada Barry, David Gribin

Jacqueline LaBorne and Ray Pettigrew

Nada Barry, Evelyn, Evelynne, and Paul Ramunno

Rob King, Ray Pettigrew, David Gribin

Roseann Bucking, Lisa Bucking Field, Jesse Matsuoka

Sag Harbor Mayor Tom Gardella and Barbara Roberts

Sara Nightingale and Rob Camerino

The Bucking Family

Tia Greene-Granger and Vanessa Leggard

The Sag Harbor Chamber of Commerce hosted its Annual Holiday Party at The American Hotel. Chamber President Ellen Dioguardi welcomed members for the annual vote for the new slate of Board of Directors and Officers. The evening honored the Bucking family. The recognition marked “55 Bucking Years of The Sag Harbor Variety.” The tribute celebrated the family’s decades of service to the business community of Sag Harbor.

