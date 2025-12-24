Santa and Mrs. Claus Arrive in Sag Harbor

Gregory and Charlie Miller visit Santa Lisa Tamburini Jonathan, Jennifer and Adelina visit Santa Lisa Tamburini Mrs. Claus arrives in Sag Harbor Lisa Tamburini Ryan, Hannah, and Ella McCarthy Lisa Tamburini Sag Harbor Chamber- Ellen Dioguardi and Marilyn Holstein Lisa Tamburini Santa and Mrs. Claus Lisa Tamburini The Grinch - Lisa DePetris, Riley-Ann, Denny, and Nick Depetris Lisa Tamburini The Korn Family Lisa Tamburini

The Sag Harbor community gathered at the Windmill in Sag Harbor to welcome Santa and Mrs. Claus for an afternoon of holiday cheer. The day followed by visits and photo opportunities at the Windmill. The celebration was enhanced by live holiday music creating a joyful seasonal event.