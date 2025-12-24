Sag Harbor

Santa and Mrs. Claus Arrive in Sag Harbor

By
1 minute 12/24/2025
Gregory and Charlie Miller visit Santa

Gregory and Charlie Miller visit Santa

Lisa Tamburini
Jonathan, Jennifer and Adelina visit Santa

Jonathan, Jennifer and Adelina visit Santa

Lisa Tamburini
Mrs. Claus arrives in Sag Harbor

Mrs. Claus arrives in Sag Harbor

Lisa Tamburini
Ryan, Hannah, and Ella McCarthy

Ryan, Hannah, and Ella McCarthy

Lisa Tamburini
Sag Harbor Chamber- Ellen Dioguardi and Marilyn Holstein

Sag Harbor Chamber- Ellen Dioguardi and Marilyn Holstein

Lisa Tamburini
Santa and Mrs. Claus

Santa and Mrs. Claus

Lisa Tamburini
The Grinch - Lisa DePetris, Riley-Ann, Denny, and Nick Depetris

The Grinch - Lisa DePetris, Riley-Ann, Denny, and Nick Depetris

Lisa Tamburini
The Korn Family

The Korn Family

Lisa Tamburini

The Sag Harbor community gathered at the Windmill in Sag Harbor to welcome Santa and Mrs. Claus for an afternoon of holiday cheer.  The day followed by visits and photo opportunities at the Windmill. The celebration was enhanced by live holiday music creating a joyful seasonal event.

