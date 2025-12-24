Santa and Mrs. Claus Arrive in Sag Harbor
Gregory and Charlie Miller visit Santa
Jonathan, Jennifer and Adelina visit Santa
Mrs. Claus arrives in Sag Harbor
Ryan, Hannah, and Ella McCarthy
Sag Harbor Chamber- Ellen Dioguardi and Marilyn Holstein
Santa and Mrs. Claus
The Grinch - Lisa DePetris, Riley-Ann, Denny, and Nick Depetris
The Korn Family
The Sag Harbor community gathered at the Windmill in Sag Harbor to welcome Santa and Mrs. Claus for an afternoon of holiday cheer. The day followed by visits and photo opportunities at the Windmill. The celebration was enhanced by live holiday music creating a joyful seasonal event.