Southampton Playhouse Crew Nabs 'Person of the Year' Award

Southampton Playhouse is open!

“They brought it back to life in a larger than life format. We’ve got IMAX now,” says Bill McCuddy, Host of WLIW-FM and LTV’s Air Hamptons show. “I’m at it so much I’m getting mail there,” he adds. The resurrected Southampton Playhouse and the people behind it were named “Person(s) of the Year” by the popular radio and television program.

The show airs the first Sunday morning of each month at 11 a.m. on WLIW-FM and throughout the month on LTV. The honor was part of a “Best and Worst of 2025” that included local restaurants, coffee houses, clothing trends and books, among other categories.

“The Playhouse was an eyesore for over five years,” McCuddy says. “And no one thought it was coming back. But Aby Rosen and the team poured a lot of money into it and it’s become it’s own sequel, in a way.” In addition to incredible sound, bright bulbs and the IMAX screen, McCuddy points out that in-theater visits from people like Michael J. Fox and John Turturro have helped establish the theater as a strong community leader dedicated to the performing arts. “Eric Kohn and Maria Ruiz Botsacos were smart hires,” he adds. “You couldn’t cast a better team in a movie.”

Other guests on the show weighing in on year-end highlights and low points included Bridgehampton Library Director Lisa Michne, who picked her favorites books of the year. “Does anyone still read?” McCuddy asked. “She laughed and then shushed me, librarian style,” the host added.

Andres Bedini of Java Nation in Bridgehampton was also a guest. McCuddy named him best barista for the hidden coffee house next to the train station that’s become a local favorite. “It’s my Cheers,” McCuddy says.

Bedini says the secret is roasting fresh on site and talking to people.

Reality television star Barbet Smith is a fashion stylist to the stars. She picked some of her favorite trends for the Hamptons this year. “Keep it classic, leave the yoga pants at home” she told McCuddy. “A few expensive things last longer than a lot of cheap things. I see it at summer soirees and it’s hard to stay quiet.”

Other guests on the hour-long program included regular Jim Turner who acts as the program’s “One man band.” When McCuddy noted that HUNTR/X “Golden” was the most downloaded and streamed artist and song of the year, Turner said, “Don’t know it, but hum it and I’ll jump right in.”

Air Hamptons has been running for over three years. It features East End guests along with film stars, directors and “Anyone I can con into coming on,” McCuddy says. It’s had a rotating roster of cohosts including Bridget LeRoy who cofounded the show with McCuddy, Douglas-Elliman broker Patrick McLaughlin and author Laurie Gelman. WLIW-FM’s own Gianna Volpe has cohosted several times.

“It’s a nice place to spend an hour,” McCuddy says. “And it keeps me out of the house which makes Mrs. McCuddy very happy.”