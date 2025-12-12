Southold Town OK Reduced Speed Limit on County Road 48

Southold Town Hall (Taylor K. Vecsey)

Drivers on County Road 48 will soon notice lower speed limits, after the Southold Town Board approved Suffolk County’s plan to slow traffic and make the heavily traveled route safer.

Under the new plan, large portions of the roadway will shift to 45 mph, with a key mid-section dropping to 40 mph, creating more consistent speeds along a stretch long known for abrupt changes. The 40-mph zone will run through the residential area between Loyal Road and Chapel Lane, while surrounding segments east and west of that area will be set at 45 mph.

“When they make a recommendation for any kind of safety improvement on a county road, it’s difficult for an elected official to dispute that,” Southold Town Supervisor Albert J. Krupski Jr. said, noting that the board relies heavily on the expertise of county traffic engineers when evaluating safety changes.

Officials said simplifying the pattern is intended to reduce confusion and cut down on higher speed crashes. Town officials emphasized that Suffolk County traffic engineers conducted the study and recommended the changes, adding significant weight to the proposal.

Councilwoman Jill Doherty added her support, noting that she regularly drives the road and has seen the challenges firsthand.

“I’ll vote yes for this. I’m willing to give it a try if it saves accidents,” she said.

Although the town formally endorsed the plan, the county ultimately controls County Road 48 and is expected to implement the new limits regardless.

Southold officials requested that the town police department track crashes along the corridor over the next year to determine whether the changes reduce accident rates.

Whether the change leads to safer conditions remains to be seen, but officials said the updated limits reflect the town’s commitment to supporting county-led safety improvements. As well as encouraging drivers to stay alert as the new speeds take effect.