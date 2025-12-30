Stony Brook Southampton Hospital EMT Room Dedicated for Beloved EMS

L.-R.: Sheila Sierra, BSN, RN, Nurse Manager, Emergency Department, Stony Brook Southampton Hospital; Dr. Max Minnerop, Emergency Medicine Physician, Stony Brook Southampton Hospital; Agency Medical Director, Hampton Bays Ambulance; Member, Suffolk County Emergency Medical Advisory Committee, representing Stony Brook Southampton Hospital; Sheryll Allbright, DNP, MHA, BSN, RN, NE-BC, Director, Emergency Department and EMS Liaison, Stony Brook Southampton Emergency Department; Taylor Vecsey, Captain, Bridgehampton EMS; and, Dr. Darin Wiggins, Vice Chair of Emergency Medicine, Stony Brook Southampton Hospital. (Luisa Torres)

Stony Brook Southampton Hospital leaders have named the medical center’s Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) Room in memory of a widely respected emergency medical responder who died of cancer earlier this year.

Randy Hoffman, who responded to thousands of emergency calls while serving with nearly every EMS agency across the South Fork since being certified as an EMT in 2008, had been credited with saving at least two lives. He was diagnosed with a rare blood cancer last year and died in July.

“The dedication of the EMT Room ensures that Randy’s contributions and commitment to helping others will continue to inspire both current and future generations of emergency responders,” said Darin Wiggin, MD, “We are honored to recognize his service with this naming plaque as a permanent tribute to his life, leadership, and service to the community.”

Before his death, Hoffman survived a spinal injury that left him a quadriplegic following routine surgery, but he faced recovery with determination and optimism. He is said to have left a legacy of compassion, resilience, and service.

Bridgehampton EMS donated a plaque with Randy’s name on it that was installed outside the EMT Room at Stony Brook Southampton Hospital, as a lasting tribute to his life and service. The 120-bed Stony Brook Southampton Hospital (SBSH) is the sole provider of emergency care on the South Fork, is a designated Level III Trauma Center and primary stroke center in addition to providing clinical services ranging from primary medical care to specialized surgical procedures, including cardiac catheterization, orthopedics and bariatrics.