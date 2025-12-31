Event & Party Photos

The Bridgehampton Museum hosted Gifts & Carols

By
1 minute 12/31/2025
Al Emmolo & Doug Madaio

Al Emmolo & Doug Madaio

Julie Froehlich
Andrea & Elijah Roslik

Andrea & Elijah Roslik

Julie Froehlich
Bridgehampton Museun Exec. Dir. Connor Flanagan, Museum Board Pr

Bridgehampton Museun Exec. Dir. Connor Flanagan, Museum Board Pr

Julie Froehlich
Dickenson Carollers: Heidi Jaye Jules Greaves, Matt Fama & James

Dickenson Carollers: Heidi Jaye Jules Greaves, Matt Fama & James

Julie Froehlich
Dickenson Carollers: Heidi Jaye Jules Greaves, Matt Fama & James

Dickenson Carollers: Heidi Jaye Jules Greaves, Matt Fama & James

Julie Froehlich
Patricia Turner & Carolyn Whitehurst

Patricia Turner & Carolyn Whitehurst

Julie Froehlich

The Bridgehampton Museum hosted its annual Gifts & Carols holiday event at the Nathaniel Rogers House. The community gathering featured a seasonal sing-along with the Dickens Victorian Carollers and supported the Bridgehampton Child Care and Recreation Center Toy Drive. The event collected wrapped gifts and donations for local children in need while celebrating the spirit of the holiday season.

  • Vetted Hamptons Resources

    Hamptons Classified 

    Access our trusted network of local professionals and browse employment opportunities in the Hamptons.
    Find a Home Pro Search Jobs

  • Most Recent Articles

    • Things to do on the East End

    More local events