The Bridgehampton Museum hosted Gifts & Carols

The Bridgehampton Museum hosted its annual Gifts & Carols holiday event at the Nathaniel Rogers House. The community gathering featured a seasonal sing-along with the Dickens Victorian Carollers and supported the Bridgehampton Child Care and Recreation Center Toy Drive. The event collected wrapped gifts and donations for local children in need while celebrating the spirit of the holiday season.