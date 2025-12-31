The Bridgehampton Museum hosted Gifts & Carols
Al Emmolo & Doug Madaio
Andrea & Elijah Roslik
Bridgehampton Museun Exec. Dir. Connor Flanagan, Museum Board Pr
Dickenson Carollers: Heidi Jaye Jules Greaves, Matt Fama & James
Patricia Turner & Carolyn Whitehurst
The Bridgehampton Museum hosted its annual Gifts & Carols holiday event at the Nathaniel Rogers House. The community gathering featured a seasonal sing-along with the Dickens Victorian Carollers and supported the Bridgehampton Child Care and Recreation Center Toy Drive. The event collected wrapped gifts and donations for local children in need while celebrating the spirit of the holiday season.