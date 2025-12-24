Water Mill

The Hampton Ballet Theatre Presents The Nutcracker

By
12/24/2025
Clara- Greta Minnerop, Drosselmeyer- Keith Cornelius

Zach Minskoff
Flower Dancers, Dewdrop Prince and Princess Jacob Taylor, Olivia Quinn

Zach Minskoff
Jacob Taylor, Nick Peregrino, James Steve, Vincenzo Harty , Malik Berry  Owen Torres, Perry Fessas, Levon Cummings, Beau Beckett Gambuto, Ami Sobey

Zach Minskoff
Ruby and Stella Fisher, Elizabeth Falkowski

Zach Minskoff
Shoshana Sobey, Malik Berry, Snow King and Queen

Zach Minskoff
Summer Lillie as Angel of Spice

Zach Minskoff

Hampton Ballet Theatre School presented Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker at Guild Hall in Watermill, enchanted audiences with the classic holiday ballet performed by the school’s students. The performance was directed and choreographed by Artistic Director Sara Jo Strickland. Students danced featured roles alongside guest artists Jacob Taylor, Malik Berry, James Stevko, and Nick Peregrino, showcasing the talent and dedication of the school’s young performers.

