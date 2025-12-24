The Hampton Ballet Theatre Presents The Nutcracker
Hampton Ballet Theatre School presented Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker at Guild Hall in Watermill, enchanted audiences with the classic holiday ballet performed by the school’s students. The performance was directed and choreographed by Artistic Director Sara Jo Strickland. Students danced featured roles alongside guest artists Jacob Taylor, Malik Berry, James Stevko, and Nick Peregrino, showcasing the talent and dedication of the school’s young performers.