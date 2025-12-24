The Hampton Ballet Theatre Presents The Nutcracker

Clara- Greta Minnerop, Drosselmeyer- Keith Cornelius Zach Minskoff Flower Dancers, Dewdrop Prince and Princess Jacob Taylor, Olivia Quinn Zach Minskoff Jacob Taylor, Nick Peregrino, James Steve, Vincenzo Harty , Malik Berry Owen Torres, Perry Fessas, Levon Cummings, Beau Beckett Gambuto, Ami Sobey Zach Minskoff Ruby and Stella Fisher, Elizabeth Falkowski Zach Minskoff Shoshana Sobey, Malik Berry, Snow King and Queen Zach Minskoff Summer Lillie as Angel of Spice Zach Minskoff

Hampton Ballet Theatre School presented Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker at Guild Hall in Watermill, enchanted audiences with the classic holiday ballet performed by the school’s students. The performance was directed and choreographed by Artistic Director Sara Jo Strickland. Students danced featured roles alongside guest artists Jacob Taylor, Malik Berry, James Stevko, and Nick Peregrino, showcasing the talent and dedication of the school’s young performers.