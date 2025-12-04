Things to Do in the Hamptons This Week, December 6-11, 2025

The Wölffer Estate Lighting of the Vines

Get out in the Hamptons to enjoy exciting live shows, outdoor adventures, art exhibitions, workshops and more this week and beyond, December 6-11, 2025.

HAMPTONS LIVE SHOWS

Line Dancing

Saturday, December 6, 6 p.m.

Enjoy line dancing instructions, music by CK Beats, new friends, and more at the Clubhouse in East Hampton! Table reservations are strongly recommended.

174 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton. 631-537-2695, clubhousehamptons.com

The Jack Marshall Trio

Saturday, December 6, 8 p.m.

Don’t miss this guitar-driven jazz, funk, and soul band at the Stephen Talkhouse! Tickets are available online.

161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com

The Salsa Social

Saturday, December 6, 9 p.m.

Don’t miss salsa, bachata, merengue, reggaeton, cumbia, and more at The Clubhouse! There is a $10 cover charge, and you must be twenty-one or over to attend the party. You can also email in advance for table reservations.

174 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton. 631-537-2695, clubhousehamptons.com

Hamptons Record Fair

Sunday, December 7, 12 p.m.

Enjoy sets and appearances by DJ Pause, WiFi OG, DJ Delly, and more while checking out vinyl vendor tables, rare finds, and lectures at LTV Studios! All sales are final.

75 Industrial Road, Wainscott. 631-537-2777, ltveh.org

Songs to Celebrate Love This Holiday Concert Season

Sunday, December 7, 2 p.m.

Join talented singer-songwriter Sheri Miller as she performs your favorite songs from the Beatles to Judy Garland at the Hampton Bays Library! Registration is required.

52 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-728-6241, hamptonbayslibrary.org

Hamptons DocFest

Through December 11

Don’t miss the works of talented documentary filmmakers all week long at venues like the Bay Street Theater, Sag Harbor Cinema, LTV Studios, and Southampton Playhouse. Purchase a Festival Pass or tickets to individual shows.

1 Long Wharf, Sag Harbor. 631-237-8055, hamptonsdocfest.com

World War II: A Radio Christmas Play

Through December 14

Don’t miss this holiday play from Boots on the Ground Theater honoring the 80th anniversary of the war’s end, using songs and stories inspired by actual veterans. Purchase tickets in advance online.

25 Pond Lane, Southampton. onthestage.tickets

HAMPTONS OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Light Up the Harbor

Friday, December 5, 4:15 p.m.

Don’t miss a tree lighting, music by Sarah Conway and the Playful Souls, and holiday spirit at Long Wharf in Sag Harbor!

Long Wharf, Sag Harbor. sagharborchamber.com

Santa Fest East Hampton

Saturday, December 6, 10 a.m.

Don’t miss a Holiday market featuring local vendors, Santa arriving by helicopter at Herrick Park, music, kids’ entertainment, a Santa Parade, Santa’s Workshop, a Gingerbread House competition, treats, free gift-wrapping, and more in East Hampton!

Main Street, East Hampton. events@easthamptonvillage.org, ehvf.org/santafest

Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center Holiday Stroll

Saturday, December 6, 6 p.m.

Discover local treasures, bites, and gifts along Main Street in Westhampton Beach! A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center.

Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

Hike Poxaboque County Park & Sagg Swamp

Saturday, December 6, 10 a.m.

Enjoy this easy hike that includes views of the grasslands, ponds, and swamp with Long Pond Greenbelt.

191 Old Farm Road, Bridgehampton. 631-746-0689, longpondgreenbelt.org

Christmas Tree & Menorah Lighting

Saturday, December 5, 5:30 p.m.

Bring on the holiday spirit in Westhampton Beach, where you can enjoy a Christmas tree and Menorah lighting on the Village Green!

Village Green, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-3337, westhamptonchamber.org

16th Annual Lighting of the Vines

Saturday, December 6, 6 p.m.

Enjoy holiday music, passed appetizers, and the lighting of the winter vines at Wolffer Estates! The evening also includes a silent auction of holiday wreaths. The event will benefit the Bridgehampton Child Care & Recreational Centre. VIP packages are available.

139 Sagg Road, Sagaponack. 631-537-5106, wolffer.com/pages

Holiday Lights at the Farm

Weekends Through December 20

Enjoy illuminated snowmen, carolers, elves, and the North Pole at Mulford Farm! In addition, there will be food, music, vendors, characters, and Santa Claus on select nights. Visit the Bonac Lights website for tickets.

10 James Lane, East Hampton. bonaclights.com

ENRICHING HAMPTONS PROGRAMS

Topping Off the Year: A Wolffer Celebration

Friday, December 5, 6 p.m.

Join Wolffer winemaker Roman Roth at Jean-Georges at Topping Rose House for a curated multi-course dinner paired with Wolffer wines. Tickets are $76.

1 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-5106, wolffer.com

Holidays in the Study

Friday, December 5, 6 p.m.

Don’t miss this new holiday offering at Canoe Place Inn that includes a fireside cocktail menu and housemade desserts! Make it a weekend by staying overnight at Canoe Place Inn.

239 E Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. 631-763-6300, canoeplace.com

Holiday Fair

Saturday, December 6, 10 a.m.

Don’t miss local vendors, seasonal treats, kids’ crafts, holiday movies, and more at the Southampton Arts Center!

25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org

Holiday Afternoon Tea with Author Margaret Johnson

Saturday, December 6, 1 p.m.

Enjoy a formal holiday tea with scones, sandwiches, and sparkling beverages at the Hampton Bays Library! Registration and a $10 fee are required. You’ll need to bring your own cups and saucers.

52 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-728-6241, hamptonbayslibrary.org

Winter Wonderland at the Tasting Room

Sunday, December 7, 11 a.m.

Don’t miss holiday food, firepits, kids’ crafts, live music, savory bites, photos with Santa, winter market specials, wine, and more at the Tasting Room at Wolffer Estates! Tickets are available in advance online.

139 Sagg Road, Sagaponack. 631-537-5106, wolffer.com/pages

Wreaths by the Sea: a Holiday Workshop at Gurney’s

Sunday, December 7, 11 a.m.

Make your own holiday wreath using festive pinecones, moss, citrus, and grasses with May Zagarelli from Ocean Fog Farm! Your $100 ticket includes materials, ocean views, wine, cheese, and seasonal bites. The event will benefit Share the Harvest Farm.

290 Old Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-2345, gurneysresorts.com

HAMPTONS ART EXHIBITIONS

Longhouse Illuminated

Through January

Don’t miss your chance to see the illuminated sculptures after dark at Longhouse Reserve! You’ll enjoy glowing sculptures, lit paths, a holiday market, crafts, and more. Reserve your spot in advance online.

133 Hands Creek Road, East Hampton. 631-329-3568, longhouse.org

Impressions Transferred: Lasting Legacies of Robert Rauschenberg

Through January 4

Don’t miss selected works by Robert Rauschenberg in Guild Hall’s permanent collection. The artist is known for blurring the distinctions between painting, sculpture, collage, photography, and printmaking.

158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0608, guildhall.org

GEMS of the Grenning Gallery

Through January 11

View small-scale paintings from a variety of talented artists at the Grenning Gallery in Sag Harbor!

26 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-8469, grenninggallery.com

Nina Yankowitz: In the Out/Out the In

On view through February 22

Don’t miss the paintings, sculptures, and textiles of Nina Yankowitz at The Parrish Art Museum! An artist-led tour will be held on Friday, November 14, at 6 p.m.

279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at Events.DansPapers.com.