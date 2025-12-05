Things to Do on the North Fork This Week, December 5-12, 2025

Front Street in Greenport is a Winter Wonderland this time of year.

Enjoy all the North Fork has to offer with great live shows, art exhibitions, outdoor adventures and more local fun this week, December 5-12, 2025.

NORTH FORK LIVE SHOWS

A Creole Christmas

Friday, December 5, 8 p.m.

Enjoy a New Orleans jazz-style Christmas celebration with the Preservation Hall Jazz Band at the Suffolk! Tickets start at $59.

118 E. Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, thesuffolk.org

North Fork Chorale Holiday Concert Series

Friday-Sunday, December 5-7, 7:30 p.m.

Enjoy your favorite holiday chorale music at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Greenport (Friday evening), Southold Presbyterian Church in Southold (Saturday evening), and Orient Congregational Church in Orient (Sunday afternoon). Tickets are available online.

71305 Main Road, Greenport. northforkchorale@gmail.com, northforkchorale.org

Gene Casey at Bedell Cellars

Saturday, December 6, 1 p.m.

Enjoy live music from Gene Casey and explore local crafts from NoFo Ceramics at Bedell Cellars!

45470 Main Road, Southold. 631-734-7537, bedellcellars.com

Top of the World

Sunday, December 7, 7 p.m.

Don’t miss the music of the Carpenters, including hits like “Close to You” and “We’ve Only Just Begun,” live at the Suffolk. Tickets start at $49.

118 E. Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, thesuffolk.org

NORTH FORK OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Raise Shell

Saturday and Sunday, December 6 and 7

Don’t miss this weekend-long festival in downtown Greenport shell-ebrating seafood with a food crawl, oyster-shucking, shopping, live music, and discounts.

Downtown Greenport. raiseshell.com

Riverhead Holiday Extravaganza

Saturday, December 6, 3 p.m.

Enjoy shopping, food, sips, and bites to support local vendors on the campus of the Riverhead Town Hall! The day will also include a Puppet Show, Lions Club Parade, tree lighting, a bonfire, and more!

4 West Second Street, Riverhead. business.riverheadchamber.com/events/details/2025-riverhead-holiday-extravaganza-20483

Annual Barrel Tree Lighting

Saturday, December 6, 4 p.m.

Enjoy the annual barrel tree lighting and music by Emmy McB at Lenz Winery! Register in advance online. The event is free.

38355 Route. 25, Peconic. 631-734-6010, lenzwine.com

Greenport Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting

Saturday, December 6, 4:30 p.m.

Don’t miss a holiday parade featuring Santa and Mrs. Claus, followed by a tree lighting in Mitchell Park! The rain date is scheduled for Sunday, December 7.

Downtown Greenport. villageofgreenport.org

Fink’s Farm Tree Lighting

Saturday, December 6, 7 p.m.

Enjoy a tree lighting, Santa and Mrs. Claus, hot cider, music, barnyard areas, and more at Fink’s Farm!

6242 Middle Country Road, Wading River. 631-886-2272, finksfarm.com

ENRICHING NORTH FORK PROGRAMS

Holiday Fair

Saturday, December 6, 9 a.m.

Find unique gifts and celebrate the season through 4 p.m. at the Southold Town Recreation Center.

970 Peconic Lane, Peconic. 631-765-5500, southoldhistorical.org

Fresh Evergreen & Dried Flower Wreath

Saturday, December 6, 10 a.m.

Make a beautiful wreath with fresh evergreen and dried flowers at the Cutchogue-New Suffolk Library! Registration and an $18 fee are required.

27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org

Tour the World Cheese Pairing

Saturday, December 7, noon

Enjoy a five-wine tasting flight paired with artisanal cheeses at Sparkling Pointe! Tickets are $50.

39750 County Road 48, Southold. 631-765-0200, sparklingpointe.com

Holidays at Hallockville

Sunday, December 7, noon

Enjoy a tour of Hallock Homestead with costumed docents who will lead you through Victorian Christmas decorations and share molasses cookies! You’ll also enjoy a Polish Christmas Eve celebration from the 1930s, carolers, children’s activities, a puppet show, refreshments, and more. The event is free.

6038 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org

Glass Painting Workshop December 2025

Sunday, December 7, 1 p.m.

Head to Pindar Vineyards to paint a pair of Winter/Holiday-themed wine glasses and enjoy wine available for purchase. Your $40 ticket includes all materials.

37645 Main Road, Peconic. 631-734-6200, pindar.net

Moss Wreath Decorating at the Halyard

Sunday, December 7, 5 p.m.

Use a variety of mosses, lichen, and natural elements to create a beautiful wreath at the Halyard in Greenport! The bar will be open as you enjoy a cozy, festive afternoon overlooking the water.

58775 County Road 48, Greenport. imaginariumsbyelissa.com

Beach Plum Holiday Shop

Through December 20

Don’t miss this adorable holiday shop opening in Orient Point on November 29! You’ll discover crafts and unique gifts on the weekends beginning at noon.

1555 Village Lane, Orient. 631-323-2480, oysterpondshistoricalsociety.org

NORTH FORK ART EXHIBITIONS

CAST & North Fork Art Collective Present the 19th Annual 10×10 Art Sale

Saturday, December 6, 10 a.m.

Stop by the CAST building to purchase 10×10-inch works for $100, 75% of which will be donated to CAST, which helps individuals in need on the North Fork. The event will be held in honor of Amy Worth.

53930 Main Road, Southold. 631-477-1717, castnorthfork.org

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at Events.DansPapers.com.