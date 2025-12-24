Riverhead

Winners of the 2025 Dan’s Best of the Best

By
1 minute 12/24/2025
Alessandra Lattanzio, Hamptons Sound Healer

Rob Rich
Alex Alexander

Rob Rich
Artist Dan Welden, Char Ortiz, Alex Ferrone, Realtor Richard Abatelli

Rob Rich
Robyn Prentiss, Melissa Allan, Beth McNeill, Glenda Norales, Elaine Miller

Rob Rich
Kim Barnes, Backyard Blooms

Rob Rich
Dan's Sales Staff

Rob Rich
Diane M. Danels, DAc LMT

Rob Rich
Dime Bank Staff

Rob Rich
Family Service League

Rob Rich
Symona Kitchen, Aleksandra Kardwell, Victoria Schneps, Francesca Girimonti, Beth McNeill

Rob Rich
Jeanne Brady, Empower Pilates

Rob Rich
Jillian Griffiths Franzone, Griffiths Property Management

Rob Rich
Joanne Comber Jimenez- Hampton's Pony

Rob Rich
JSMBrokerge

Rob Rich
Kasia Klimiuk- Our Fabulous Variety Show

Rob Rich
Katherine Pierro, Katherine & Co

Rob Rich
Cianan Brennan, Jaden Brocchini, Vince Boyack, and Luke Fulkerson, North Fork Dirt Band

Rob Rich
Joe Folchetti and Sheryl Heather, Spring & Summer Activities

Rob Rich
Victoria Schneps & Elizabeth Aloni

Rob Rich

Winners of the 2025 Dan’s Best of the Best competition were honored at The Suffolk Theater in Riverhead. The annual ceremony brought together first-place winners from the North and South Fork across a wide range of categories. They were recognized for excellence in service, quality, and community engagement. Presented with support from Dime Bank, remarks from David Barczak, the senior vice president and regional manager, Dan’s Papers publisher Victoria Schneps-Yunis. The night concluded with live entertainment by New Life Crisis, as guests gathered to recognize the region’s standout businesses.

