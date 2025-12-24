Winners of the 2025 Dan’s Best of the Best

Alessandra Lattanzio, Hamptons Sound Healer Rob Rich Alex Alexander Rob Rich Artist Dan Welden, Char Ortiz, Alex Ferrone, Realtor Richard Abatelli Rob Rich Robyn Prentiss, Melissa Allan, Beth McNeill, Glenda Norales, Elaine Miller Rob Rich Kim Barnes, Backyard Blooms Rob Rich Dan's Sales Staff Rob Rich Diane M. Danels, DAc LMT Rob Rich Dime Bank Staff Rob Rich Family Service League Rob Rich Symona Kitchen, Aleksandra Kardwell, Victoria Schneps, Francesca Girimonti, Beth McNeill Rob Rich Jeanne Brady, Empower Pilates Rob Rich Jillian Griffiths Franzone, Griffiths Property Management Rob Rich Joanne Comber Jimenez- Hampton's Pony Rob Rich JSMBrokerge Rob Rich Kasia Klimiuk- Our Fabulous Variety Show Rob Rich Katherine Pierro, Katherine & Co Rob Rich Cianan Brennan, Jaden Brocchini, Vince Boyack, and Luke Fulkerson, North Fork Dirt Band Rob Rich Joe Folchetti and Sheryl Heather, Spring & Summer Activities Rob Rich Victoria Schneps & Elizabeth Aloni Rob Rich

Winners of the 2025 Dan’s Best of the Best competition were honored at The Suffolk Theater in Riverhead. The annual ceremony brought together first-place winners from the North and South Fork across a wide range of categories. They were recognized for excellence in service, quality, and community engagement. Presented with support from Dime Bank, remarks from David Barczak, the senior vice president and regional manager, Dan’s Papers publisher Victoria Schneps-Yunis. The night concluded with live entertainment by New Life Crisis, as guests gathered to recognize the region’s standout businesses.