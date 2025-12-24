Winners of the 2025 Dan’s Best of the Best
1 minute 12/24/2025
Alessandra Lattanzio, Hamptons Sound Healer
Alex Alexander
Artist Dan Welden, Char Ortiz, Alex Ferrone, Realtor Richard Abatelli
Robyn Prentiss, Melissa Allan, Beth McNeill, Glenda Norales, Elaine Miller
Kim Barnes, Backyard Blooms
Dan's Sales Staff
Diane M. Danels, DAc LMT
Dime Bank Staff
Family Service League
Symona Kitchen, Aleksandra Kardwell, Victoria Schneps, Francesca Girimonti, Beth McNeill
Jeanne Brady, Empower Pilates
Jillian Griffiths Franzone, Griffiths Property Management
Joanne Comber Jimenez- Hampton's Pony
JSMBrokerge
Kasia Klimiuk- Our Fabulous Variety Show
Katherine Pierro, Katherine & Co
Cianan Brennan, Jaden Brocchini, Vince Boyack, and Luke Fulkerson, North Fork Dirt Band
Joe Folchetti and Sheryl Heather, Spring & Summer Activities
Victoria Schneps & Elizabeth Aloni
Winners of the 2025 Dan’s Best of the Best competition were honored at The Suffolk Theater in Riverhead. The annual ceremony brought together first-place winners from the North and South Fork across a wide range of categories. They were recognized for excellence in service, quality, and community engagement. Presented with support from Dime Bank, remarks from David Barczak, the senior vice president and regional manager, Dan’s Papers publisher Victoria Schneps-Yunis. The night concluded with live entertainment by New Life Crisis, as guests gathered to recognize the region’s standout businesses.